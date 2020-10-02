The "Masked Wrestler" Official Trailer and Premier from IWTV Set

You can watch every episode of The Masked Wrestler as they premiere with your IWTV subscription .

The official trailer for The Masked Wrestler was first revealed last night on Wreddit and the site will host an AMA with Statlander next Wednesday night (10/7) immediately following AEW Dynamite.

The series will also feature a cast of panelists tasked with speculating on the identities of the wrestlers in the tournament, including current AEW star and former IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion, Kris Statlander. She's joined by former VH1 reality tv contestant (I Love New York) and current wrestler Mr. Brickster, and independent wrestler, and producer of the upcoming "Paris is Bumping" Billy Dixon.

The series will consist of seven episodes, and will see eight masked wrestlers compete in a single-elimination tournament whose winner will go on to receive an IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship opportunity at a date of their choosing.

Triple H on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolut[...] Oct 02 - During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolut[...]

Edge Reveals How He Learned From AEW's Luther

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned so early on was with a guy, Dr. Luther, he’s [...] Oct 02 - During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned so early on was with a guy, Dr. Luther, he’s [...]

Arn Anderson Responds to Jim Cornette's Criticisms of AEW

On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody else and every single person on this earth, they hav[...] Oct 02 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody else and every single person on this earth, they hav[...]

The "Masked Wrestler" Official Trailer and Premier from IWTV Set

The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven episodes, and will see eight masked wrestlers compet[...] Oct 02 - The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven episodes, and will see eight masked wrestlers compet[...]

Information On Cancelled NXT Concept

In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Apparently, the segment would have been different from w[...] Oct 02 - In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Apparently, the segment would have been different from w[...]

Roderick Strong Announces He's Deleting His Cameo Account

Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting his Cameo account. It was fun while it lasted [...] Oct 02 - Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting his Cameo account. It was fun while it lasted [...]

WWE Is Going To Be Seizing Talent's Twitch Accounts and Revenue

It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing accounts of their contracted talents and taking thei[...] Oct 01 - It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing accounts of their contracted talents and taking thei[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings (9/30/2020)

The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers (.19 rating in 18-49 demo) Both shows have incr[...] Oct 01 - The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers (.19 rating in 18-49 demo) Both shows have incr[...]

WWE Almost Gave Rusev An Erectile Dysfunction Gimmick

During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev character suffer from erectile dysfunction. "T[...] Oct 01 - During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev character suffer from erectile dysfunction. "T[...]

Future SmackDown Episode To Be Preempted By World Series

The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox released for their network, and also reveals that the O[...] Oct 01 - The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox released for their network, and also reveals that the O[...]

Michael Elgin Reveals He's Headed to Rehab

NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try to get past it. “In 2015 prior to my deb[...] Oct 01 - NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try to get past it. “In 2015 prior to my deb[...]

Billy Corgan Says NWA Powerrr Will Return Soon

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tight crowd within their studio. According to NWA own[...] Oct 01 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tight crowd within their studio. According to NWA own[...]

Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed

Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting n[...] Oct 01 - Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting n[...]

Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans

Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on OnlyFans. BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially o[...] Oct 01 - Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on OnlyFans. BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially o[...]

Miro Says WWE Disliked Aiden English

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They really disliked Aiden. I told him that because ev[...] Oct 01 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They really disliked Aiden. I told him that because ev[...]

WWE's WrestleMania 35 Receives Sports Business Awards Nomination for Best Sports Event of the Year

WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. WrestleMania 35 Nominated at Sports Business Journal[...] Oct 01 - WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. WrestleMania 35 Nominated at Sports Business Journal[...]

Batista Reveals Rejected Theme Music Alteration Featuring RZA

Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE turned it down--- even though it wouldn't have co[...] Oct 01 - Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE turned it down--- even though it wouldn't have co[...]

Kenny Omega Provides Update on AEW Video Game

While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...] Oct 01 - While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...]

D-Von Dudley Says Hulk Hogan Stood Up For Him in TNA

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame [...] Oct 01 - In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame [...]

Triple H On Idea Of NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights

During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...] Oct 01 - During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/30/2020)

Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...] Oct 01 - Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...]

Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms

It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...] Sep 30 - It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...]

Senior Vice President of TNT On How AEW Brand Will Be Expanded In The Future

As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success. The general [...] Sep 30 - As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success. The general [...]

Undertaker vs. Sting Would Be "Better on Paper", According to Undertaker Himself

In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following: “You know, I g[...] Sep 30 - In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following: “You know, I g[...]