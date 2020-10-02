Information On Cancelled NXT Concept

In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Apparently, the segment would have been different from what RAW Underground eventually became.

It was apparently going to use talent who wasn't being utilized at the time, as well as outside wrestlers with promotions WWE is partnered with (such as EVOLVE.)

The show was in it's planning stages as late as last month, and apparently a pilot was shot in the Performance Center, but some people were not happy with the concept. Eventually, the idea was scrapped.