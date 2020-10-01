WWE Is Going To Be Seizing Talent's Twitch Accounts and Revenue

It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing accounts of their contracted talents and taking their revenue.

In September, McMahon issued an edict instructing talent that they can no longer engage with third parties. The company later clarified the edict, stating that talent could maintain Twitch and YouTube accounts under their real names, however they would still need to inform the company of those accounts. Wrestling Inc. has also learned that talent were told this week that the company will be taking control of their Twitch accounts in four weeks. WWE will own those accounts, however talent will receive a percentage of the revenue, which counts against their downside guarantees.

Andrew Yang, who has been very vocal in being against these practices, has spoken out against this.