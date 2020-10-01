Michael Elgin Reveals He's Headed to Rehab

NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try to get past it.

“In 2015 prior to my debut for NJPW I was on a tour of Western Canada and tore my groin. All my career even prior to starting my journey my main goal was to wrestle in Japan. I refused to give up on my dream and didn’t take any time off, but at times the pain was unbearable so I took painkillers to get me through.

“Over the next few years injuries piled up, but like an overly proud idiot I didn’t take time off, and kept self medicating to get by. In 2016 I suffered a fractured orbital and rushed back instead of taking the appropriate time to heal. I did the same in 2018/2019 when I had knee surgery.

“Then in January of this year in match 1 in a best of 5 with Eddie Edwards I suffered a neck injury. Once again pride and silliness got in the way and I continued down this path.

“Over the years I had to deal with many other issues I chose to self medicate. I try not to talk about these struggles because in my head I was supposed to show toughness, show my grit.

“Maybe when I recover [I can] go deeper into more of my personal life struggles I didn’t really tell many about. But for now I’m going to rehab and deal with these issues. Thank you for everyone who supports me, you’ve been my life line. I gave you everything I had, taking time from everyone in my life. I’ll come back better than ever. Thank you again.”