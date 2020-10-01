Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 01, 2020
Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting nearly every court case right now.
Hardy's new court date is October 22nd.
