Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed

Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting nearly every court case right now.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings (9/30/2020)

The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers [...] Oct 01 - The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers [...]

WWE Almost Gave Rusev An Erectile Dysfunction Gimmick

During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev[...] Oct 01 - During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev[...]

Future SmackDown Episode To Be Preempted By World Series

The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox relea[...] Oct 01 - The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox relea[...]

Michael Elgin Reveals He's Headed to Rehab

NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try[...] Oct 01 - NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try[...]

Billy Corgan Says NWA Powerrr Will Return Soon

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tigh[...] Oct 01 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tigh[...]

Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed

Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic cau[...] Oct 01 - Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic cau[...]

Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans

Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on O[...] Oct 01 - Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on O[...]

Miro Says WWE Disliked Aiden English

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They[...] Oct 01 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They[...]

WWE's WrestleMania 35 Receives Sports Business Awards Nomination for Best Sports Event of the Year

WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. Wr[...] Oct 01 - WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. Wr[...]

Batista Reveals Rejected Theme Music Alteration Featuring RZA

Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE[...] Oct 01 - Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE[...]

Kenny Omega Provides Update on AEW Video Game

While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is curren[...] Oct 01 - While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is curren[...]

D-Von Dudley Says Hulk Hogan Stood Up For Him in TNA

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometime[...] Oct 01 - In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometime[...]

Triple H On Idea Of NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights

During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights [...] Oct 01 - During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/30/2020)

Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Ve[...] Oct 01 - Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Ve[...]

Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms

It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official [...] Sep 30 - It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official [...]

Senior Vice President of TNT On How AEW Brand Will Be Expanded In The Future

As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to [...] Sep 30 - As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to [...]

Undertaker vs. Sting Would Be "Better on Paper", According to Undertaker Himself

In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undert[...] Sep 30 - In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undert[...]

WWE and Take-Two Facing Legal Issue Over Randy Orton's Tattoos

Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement[...] Sep 30 - Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (9/29/2020)

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh [...] Sep 30 - Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh [...]

Miro Talks About Lana/Bobby Lashley Love Triangle Storyline

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a [...] Sep 30 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a [...]

Thunder Rosa On If She Thinks AEW Can Compete With WWE, Tony Khan and More

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character.[...] Sep 30 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character.[...]

AEW Tightens Their COVID-19 Protocols

All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring ev[...] Sep 30 - All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring ev[...]

WWE Files Two Superstar Name Trademarks

WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). [...] Sep 30 - WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). [...]

Ryback Talks Possibly Taking Legal Action Against Ezekiel Elliott Over "Feed Me" Tattoo

On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catc[...] Sep 30 - On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catc[...]