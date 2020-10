Miro Says WWE Disliked Aiden English

"[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They really disliked Aiden. I told him that because everyone was scared to tell him. I’m going to tell him because we tried to highlight Aiden in a few spots and they told us no. Aiden was supposed to do this dive and they said no dive. I asked about a baseball slide and they said no baseball dive. Then, I got pulled to the side and I was told we could not highlight Aiden. I was like, ‘WHAT?’ How does that make any sense? I was so mad. We were told, ‘you can’t do this’ and ‘you can’t do that,’ but why he can’t? That’s what pisses me off. I don’t get pissed off that he should have been this or he should have been that. No. It’s about you were taking away opportunities. We were having matches already, why can’t we showcase him? I don’t understand."

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE.

