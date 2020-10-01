CM Punk responded to this tweet and said "Sounds about right.", although that tweet has since been deleted.

Here’s some cool background shit for ya! My homie @rza from @WuTangClan was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014... FOR FREE!!!! And the @WWE said NO. 😱Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 shit show if a return. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/pKu2ROmMZx

Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE turned it down--- even though it wouldn't have cost them anything.

Batista Reveals Rejected Theme Music Alteration Featuring RZA

Kenny Omega Provides Update on AEW Video Game

While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...] Oct 01 - While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...]

D-Von Dudley Says Hulk Hogan Stood Up For Him in TNA

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame [...] Oct 01 - In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame [...]

Triple H On Idea Of NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights

During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...] Oct 01 - During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/30/2020)

Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...] Oct 01 - Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...]

Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms

It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...] Sep 30 - It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...]

Senior Vice President of TNT On How AEW Brand Will Be Expanded In The Future

As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success. The general [...] Sep 30 - As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success. The general [...]

Undertaker vs. Sting Would Be "Better on Paper", According to Undertaker Himself

In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following: “You know, I g[...] Sep 30 - In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following: “You know, I g[...]

WWE and Take-Two Facing Legal Issue Over Randy Orton's Tattoos

Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims that Catherine Alexander, Or[...] Sep 30 - Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims that Catherine Alexander, Or[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (9/29/2020)

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger The North defeated Havok [...] Sep 30 - Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger The North defeated Havok [...]

Miro Talks About Lana/Bobby Lashley Love Triangle Storyline

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a plan beyond the announcement, or if it was just a [...] Sep 30 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a plan beyond the announcement, or if it was just a [...]

Thunder Rosa On If She Thinks AEW Can Compete With WWE, Tony Khan and More

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrest[...] Sep 30 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrest[...]

AEW Tightens Their COVID-19 Protocols

All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...] Sep 30 - All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...]

WWE Files Two Superstar Name Trademarks

WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...] Sep 30 - WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...]

Ryback Talks Possibly Taking Legal Action Against Ezekiel Elliott Over "Feed Me" Tattoo

On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catchphrase. “It’s far too similar. You[...] Sep 30 - On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catchphrase. “It’s far too similar. You[...]

Roman Reigns: "I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy."

Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy. It feel[...] Sep 30 - Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy. It feel[...]

Joey Ryan Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he had sexually assaulted them. The [...] Sep 29 - It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he had sexually assaulted them. The [...]

Miro on His Russian Gimmick, Getting Paired With Lana

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. “I mean, it didn’t matter because you see t[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. “I mean, it didn’t matter because you see t[...]

Lance Archer On Working With Jake Roberts

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...]

Jim Ross on Parking Lot Brawl

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...] Sep 29 - During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...]

Lance Archer On Losing TNT Championship Match, Compares Himself to Brock Lesnar and Undertaker

During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and win[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and win[...]

Jim Ross On Kurt Angle/Triple H/Stephanie McMahon Love Triangle Storyline

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephan[...] Sep 29 - On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephan[...]

Alexa Bliss Talks About Her NXT Debut

During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...]

Miro Calls His Time in WWE "Dreadful"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...]