WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
D-Von Dudley Says Hulk Hogan Stood Up For Him in TNA
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 01, 2020
In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA.
"I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame and all that. Here’s the deal – when we were in TNA and I did have that singles run, nobody down there believed I could do it. They gave Bully the rocket and let him go sky high, but he was also in the production meetings and was able to persuade them a little more. I wasn’t in those meetings. I had to fight for everything. To have Hulk Hogan take a stand and ask, ‘Why the hell aren’t we doing something with D-Von? He’s doing everything right’ – for Hogan to come out and do that said everything right there. TNA made a whole bunch of promises, but of course didn’t keep it up.”
Kenny Omega Provides Update on AEW Video Game While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...]
Oct 01 - While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...]
Oct 01 - In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame [...]
Oct 01
Triple H On Idea Of NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...]
Oct 01 - During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...]
Oct 01
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/30/2020) Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...]
Oct 01 - Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...]
Sep 30
Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...]
Sep 30 - It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...]
Sep 30 - As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success. The general [...]
Sep 30 - In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following: “You know, I g[...]
Sep 30 - Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims that Catherine Alexander, Or[...]
Sep 30
IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (9/29/2020) Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger The North defeated Havok [...]
Sep 30 - Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger The North defeated Havok [...]
Sep 30 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a plan beyond the announcement, or if it was just a [...]
Sep 30 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrest[...]
Sep 30
AEW Tightens Their COVID-19 Protocols All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...]
Sep 30 - All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...]
Sep 30
WWE Files Two Superstar Name Trademarks WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...]
Sep 30 - WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...]
Sep 29 - It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he had sexually assaulted them. The [...]
Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. “I mean, it didn’t matter because you see t[...]
Sep 29
Lance Archer On Working With Jake Roberts During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...]
Sep 29 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...]
Sep 29
Jim Ross on Parking Lot Brawl During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...]
Sep 29 - During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...]
Sep 29 - On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephan[...]
Sep 29
Alexa Bliss Talks About Her NXT Debut During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...]
Sep 29 - During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...]
Sep 29
Miro Calls His Time in WWE "Dreadful" In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...]
Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...]
Sep 29 - As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that all fiv[...]
Sep 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari. At a meeting of New Japan [...]