Triple H On Idea Of NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 01, 2020
During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said...
"I'm happy with where we are. There are conversations around all of our products at all times, the best place for it to sit, the best place for it to work, all of that. Funny, I don't hear anybody else asking about people moving on Wednesday since we were always on Wednesdays. It comes down to a question of where the show best sits, not only for us, but our partners and wherever they want to go to. We're open to doing the best business we can, but it's not as simple as it's our decision and we just put the show where we want. Those decisions are made by partners and everything else along the way. People tend to believe what they want to believe, but it's not a concern to me. We go out to put the best show on that we can put on, every week with the talent we have, which I consider the best in the world, and do the best show we can. As far as where it sits, those are business questions that come down to WWE and our partners."
