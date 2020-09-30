Senior Vice President of TNT On How AEW Brand Will Be Expanded In The Future

As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success.

The general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV Brett Weitz said this:

“I think where where the rubber really met the road was during when COVID hit and watching Tony really pivot and grow. And he was able to keep those storylines going and put so many great things together, even through a global pandemic, and that tells you everything you need to know about the DNA of that brand and that guy as a producer.”

Sam Linsky, senior vice president and co-head of scripted originals for TBS, TNT and truTV had this to say: