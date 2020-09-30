“You know, I get that a lot. Sting stayed down in WCW for so long and then you know, he went somewhere else and that window kind of closed and I know he kind of showed up at the end. The way people see that, it looks much better on paper than it actually would’ve been. It’s one of those matches that people will talk about forever.”

In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following:

» More News From This Feed

Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms

It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official [...] Sep 30 - It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official [...]

Senior Vice President of TNT On How AEW Brand Will Be Expanded In The Future

As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to [...] Sep 30 - As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to [...]

Undertaker vs. Sting Would Be "Better on Paper", According to Undertaker Himself

In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undert[...] Sep 30 - In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undert[...]

WWE and Take-Two Facing Legal Issue Over Randy Orton's Tattoos

Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement[...] Sep 30 - Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (9/29/2020)

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh [...] Sep 30 - Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh [...]

Miro Talks About Lana/Bobby Lashley Love Triangle Storyline

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a [...] Sep 30 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a [...]

Thunder Rosa On If She Thinks AEW Can Compete With WWE, Tony Khan and More

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character.[...] Sep 30 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character.[...]

AEW Tightens Their COVID-19 Protocols

All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring ev[...] Sep 30 - All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring ev[...]

WWE Files Two Superstar Name Trademarks

WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). [...] Sep 30 - WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). [...]

Ryback Talks Possibly Taking Legal Action Against Ezekiel Elliott Over "Feed Me" Tattoo

On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catc[...] Sep 30 - On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catc[...]

Roman Reigns: "I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy."

Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul [...] Sep 30 - Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul [...]

Joey Ryan Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut m[...] Sep 29 - It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut m[...]

Miro on His Russian Gimmick, Getting Paired With Lana

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. &ldqu[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. &ldqu[...]

Lance Archer On Working With Jake Roberts

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve k[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve k[...]

Jim Ross on Parking Lot Brawl

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about [...] Sep 29 - During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about [...]

Lance Archer On Losing TNT Championship Match, Compares Himself to Brock Lesnar and Undertaker

During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a f[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a f[...]

Jim Ross On Kurt Angle/Triple H/Stephanie McMahon Love Triangle Storyline

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed th[...] Sep 29 - On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed th[...]

Alexa Bliss Talks About Her NXT Debut

During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I [...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I [...]

Miro Calls His Time in WWE "Dreadful"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even befo[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even befo[...]

T-BAR Responds To Fans Who Wanted Him To Test Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested pos[...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested pos[...]

NJPW President Harold Meij Resigns, Replacement Immediately Named

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replac[...] Sep 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replac[...]

Eric Bischoff Responds to T-BAR's Comments About Him

It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. No[...] Sep 29 - It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. No[...]

How COVID-19 Affected This Monday's RAW

As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent [...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent [...]

James Storm Reveals He Almost Returned to WWE

In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. &[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. &[...]