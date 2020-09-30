WWE and Take-Two Facing Legal Issue Over Randy Orton's Tattoos

“Defendants argue the evidence establishes that consumers do not purchase WWE 2K because of the tattoos. But other evidence shows that consumers did purchase WWE 2K for its authenticity to the wrestlers’ appearance,” the ruling states. “In particular, Defendants admit that consumer response is a consideration to their development of WWE 2K and the design choices made. They also acknowledge that consumers expect there to be authenticity in the videogames and that WWE would have rejected Orton’s videogame persona if it appeared without his tattoos or appeared with tattoos that were different than Orton’s actual tattoos.”

A judge in Illinois recently rejected Take-Two’s request for a summary judgment. Instead, the judge granted a partial summary judgment to Alexander. The judge found that WWE and Take-Two Interactive had copied her work officially, and that she may have suffered damages as a result.

The lawsuit claims that Catherine Alexander, Orton’s tattoo artist, owns the art that she put into Orton's sleeves. According to Alexander, the WWE representative laughed at her when she pitched a license for them to use her tattoo work in the game.

Take-Two is headed to court, so that it can be decided if Randy Orton's tattoos as represented in their video games constitutes copyright infringement.

Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms

It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...] Sep 30 - It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...]

Senior Vice President of TNT On How AEW Brand Will Be Expanded In The Future

As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success. The general [...] Sep 30 - As the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite approaches, Variety has taken a look at the success of AEW and their Dynamite show, as well as talking to Warner executives about the success. The general [...]

Undertaker vs. Sting Would Be "Better on Paper", According to Undertaker Himself

In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following: “You know, I g[...] Sep 30 - In a Q&A with IGN, The Undertaker was asked if we'll ever get the showdown between himself and Sting that fans have been clamoring for. The Undertaker stated the following: “You know, I g[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (9/29/2020)

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger The North defeated Havok [...] Sep 30 - Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Havok and Nevaeh Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood The Good Brothers defeated The Rascalz Fallah Bahh defeated Johnny Swinger The North defeated Havok [...]

Miro Talks About Lana/Bobby Lashley Love Triangle Storyline

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a plan beyond the announcement, or if it was just a [...] Sep 30 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a plan beyond the announcement, or if it was just a [...]

Thunder Rosa On If She Thinks AEW Can Compete With WWE, Tony Khan and More

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrest[...] Sep 30 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrest[...]

AEW Tightens Their COVID-19 Protocols

All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...] Sep 30 - All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...]

WWE Files Two Superstar Name Trademarks

WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...] Sep 30 - WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...]

Ryback Talks Possibly Taking Legal Action Against Ezekiel Elliott Over "Feed Me" Tattoo

On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catchphrase. “It’s far too similar. You[...] Sep 30 - On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catchphrase. “It’s far too similar. You[...]

Roman Reigns: "I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy."

Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy. It feel[...] Sep 30 - Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy. It feel[...]

Joey Ryan Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he had sexually assaulted them. The [...] Sep 29 - It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he had sexually assaulted them. The [...]

Miro on His Russian Gimmick, Getting Paired With Lana

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. “I mean, it didn’t matter because you see t[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. “I mean, it didn’t matter because you see t[...]

Lance Archer On Working With Jake Roberts

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...]

Jim Ross on Parking Lot Brawl

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...] Sep 29 - During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...]

Lance Archer On Losing TNT Championship Match, Compares Himself to Brock Lesnar and Undertaker

During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and win[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and win[...]

Jim Ross On Kurt Angle/Triple H/Stephanie McMahon Love Triangle Storyline

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephan[...] Sep 29 - On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephan[...]

Alexa Bliss Talks About Her NXT Debut

During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...]

Miro Calls His Time in WWE "Dreadful"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...]

T-BAR Responds To Fans Who Wanted Him To Test Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that all fiv[...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that all fiv[...]

NJPW President Harold Meij Resigns, Replacement Immediately Named

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari. At a meeting of New Japan [...] Sep 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari. At a meeting of New Japan [...]

Eric Bischoff Responds to T-BAR's Comments About Him

It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. Now, on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff has[...] Sep 29 - It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. Now, on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff has[...]

How COVID-19 Affected This Monday's RAW

As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent or staff who tested positive are being quarantined[...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent or staff who tested positive are being quarantined[...]

James Storm Reveals He Almost Returned to WWE

In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I get home and I see I got an email from Can[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I get home and I see I got an email from Can[...]