Miro Talks About Lana/Bobby Lashley Love Triangle Storyline

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed the love triangle storyline between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley. He was asked if there was a plan beyond the announcement, or if it was just a one-off with no real follow-through planned.

"One time pop. No plan. A lot of things were made for one time pops. That was it. People thought and they made up all these things. No, it was a one time thing that was great and was going to get people talking because at that time the showrunner was about getting people talking and controversy. That's why the whole thing happened, you know the Bobby thing, it was all about controversy and we achieved that. "Unfortunately now there's no follow through, but that's what happens when you change people all the time. You build CJ (Lana) to leave her husband and be the worst. She's still probably the baddest heel on their show and now she's doing all this for what? To throw away everything - the whole year before like nobody remembers that? But again, that's them and they can do whatever they want but I'm just stating the obvious. One time pop."

Miro also discussed the Lashley/Lana kissing, and said that he never actually watched them do it.