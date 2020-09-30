Thunder Rosa On If She Thinks AEW Can Compete With WWE, Tony Khan and More

"Absolutely, if it’s done right, anybody can. Nothing is impossible, and I know Tony Khan has the love for professional wrestling. He is a fan from the heart, and he has the means to make something happen. The company’s really young, and they’re trying their best. They’ve had pretty good shows, and the production is really good. It’s that learning experience. We all go through it. We have to go through growing pains, until we get what we want [and] we get the product that we want. So I’m hoping that they continue for many many years, and it will be something where people can go and have jobs. At the end of the day, it’s jobs for us and a platform for us to do what we love."

"Who wouldn’t want to do that? It’s like having two girlfriends. It would be perfect, but I am living in the moment. I am, right now, in Jacksonville. I just had a match yesterday, a tag match [that] I enjoyed very much. In the future, I know, like I said, Tony’s been very open. He likes my work, and again, I’m here to work. I’m here to elevate my opponents as much as possible and to make it fun and to make people talk about the women’s division not in a negative connotation [but] in a positive way. At the end of the day, we want to be competition to the big dogs because AEW are in the big dog league. Me being here and them allowing me to work and give my little grain of salt to the women’s division, to elevate it, it’s great. I am blessed. I am humbled, and I’m very thankful for this opportunity."

"He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrestling event, he can literally open his brain. He is like an encyclopedia of wrestling, and he is so fun to work with and he was very welcoming from the moment I got there. He was just like, ‘thank you for being here,’ and I was like ‘whoa, whoa whoa. Whoa, this is pretty cool.’ So I always felt welcomed by him, Cody [and] the ladies because I worked with a lot of them in the indies, so it’s not like we’re strangers, but the environment, for me, it’s been very positive."

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics.

» More News From This Feed

Thunder Rosa On If She Thinks AEW Can Compete With WWE, Tony Khan and More

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrest[...] Sep 30 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and talked about a variety of topics. Thunder Rosa on Tony Khan: "He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrest[...]

AEW Tightens Their COVID-19 Protocols

All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...] Sep 30 - All Elite Wrestling has revamped their COVID-19 testing protocol amidst the latest increase of the virus in both AEW and WWE. AEW is now requiring everyone involved in the show to test negative for t[...]

WWE Files Two Superstar Name Trademarks

WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...] Sep 30 - WWE has filed trademarks for the in-ring names of "Dominik Mysterio" and "Chelsea Green" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). "G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wres[...]

Ryback Talks Possibly Taking Legal Action Against Ezekiel Elliott Over "Feed Me" Tattoo

On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catchphrase. “It’s far too similar. You[...] Sep 30 - On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catchphrase. “It’s far too similar. You[...]

Roman Reigns: "I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy."

Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy. It feel[...] Sep 30 - Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy." “I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy. It feel[...]

Joey Ryan Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he had sexually assaulted them. The [...] Sep 29 - It is being reported by HeelByNature that Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he had sexually assaulted them. The [...]

Miro on His Russian Gimmick, Getting Paired With Lana

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. “I mean, it didn’t matter because you see t[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria. “I mean, it didn’t matter because you see t[...]

Lance Archer On Working With Jake Roberts

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts. “It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake w[...]

Jim Ross on Parking Lot Brawl

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...] Sep 29 - During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the Street Fight between Best Friends and Proud & Powerful. "People are still buzzing about that street fight we had, which I thought was one [...]

Lance Archer On Losing TNT Championship Match, Compares Himself to Brock Lesnar and Undertaker

During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and win[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes. “Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and win[...]

Jim Ross On Kurt Angle/Triple H/Stephanie McMahon Love Triangle Storyline

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephan[...] Sep 29 - On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle. "I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephan[...]

Alexa Bliss Talks About Her NXT Debut

During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...] Sep 29 - During an interview with Vibe Wrestling, Alexa Bliss talked about her NXT debut. "I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character it was just basic[...]

Miro Calls His Time in WWE "Dreadful"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...]

T-BAR Responds To Fans Who Wanted Him To Test Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that all fiv[...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that all fiv[...]

NJPW President Harold Meij Resigns, Replacement Immediately Named

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari. At a meeting of New Japan [...] Sep 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari. At a meeting of New Japan [...]

Eric Bischoff Responds to T-BAR's Comments About Him

It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. Now, on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff has[...] Sep 29 - It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. Now, on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff has[...]

How COVID-19 Affected This Monday's RAW

As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent or staff who tested positive are being quarantined[...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent or staff who tested positive are being quarantined[...]

James Storm Reveals He Almost Returned to WWE

In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I get home and I see I got an email from Can[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I get home and I see I got an email from Can[...]

WWE RAW Quick Results (9/28/2020)

Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain RAW Women's Championship Keith Lee defeated Andrade Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship Drew Gulak defea[...] Sep 29 - Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain RAW Women's Championship Keith Lee defeated Andrade Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship Drew Gulak defea[...]

Aleister Black Debuts New Entrance Music

Aleister Black just did an interview talking about his entrance, but that didn't stop WWE from making some pretty big modifications to it. Black has all new music, which might possibly be stemming fr[...] Sep 29 - Aleister Black just did an interview talking about his entrance, but that didn't stop WWE from making some pretty big modifications to it. Black has all new music, which might possibly be stemming fr[...]

Robert Roode Returns on RAW

Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre held an open challenge for the WWE Championship. The call was answered by Robert Roode, who lost the match despite interference from Dolph Ziggler. WHAT A GLORIOUS NI[...] Sep 28 - Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre held an open challenge for the WWE Championship. The call was answered by Robert Roode, who lost the match despite interference from Dolph Ziggler. WHAT A GLORIOUS NI[...]

Dana Brooke Drafted to RAW

In an early draft pick before the actual WWE Draft takes place, Dana Brooke has joined Mandy Rose as a member of the RAW roster. It's officially #MandyNightRaw ... because @WWE_MandyRose AND @DanaB[...] Sep 28 - In an early draft pick before the actual WWE Draft takes place, Dana Brooke has joined Mandy Rose as a member of the RAW roster. It's officially #MandyNightRaw ... because @WWE_MandyRose AND @DanaB[...]

Kurt Angle On Turning Down WWF Contract in 1996

During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his gold medal win in the olympics. "He (Vince McM[...] Sep 28 - During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his gold medal win in the olympics. "He (Vince McM[...]

Shayna Bazler and Nia Jax on COVID-19 Rumors

It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrestlers in question had come into contact with someon[...] Sep 28 - It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrestlers in question had come into contact with someon[...]