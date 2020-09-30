Ryback Talks Possibly Taking Legal Action Against Ezekiel Elliott Over "Feed Me" Tattoo

On Ryback TV, Ryback discussed how he is considering taking legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott due to his "Feed Me" catchphrase.

“It’s far too similar. You’re literally trying to latch onto somebody else’s brand and then take it and make it your own in the same exact thing. It’s like, come on, be a little bit more creative. He’s a wrestling fan. He got it from me – he 100 percent got it from me. I’ve already established it and own it. I think it’s just really, really low.”

“Everything’s documented timeline-wise. I think there’s zero chance in hell he gets it. But for whatever reason, if they have an attorney that’s able to pull strings, then I’ve simply got to oppose it. I’ll tie him up for years, so he better get a good tattoo artist to cover up that shitty tattoo on his stomach.”