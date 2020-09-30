Roman Reigns: "I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy."

Roman Reigns was interviewed by the Complex Load Management podcast, and asked how he likes being a "Paul Heyman Guy."

“I’m not a Paul Heyman guy. He’s a Roman Reigns guy. It feels good to switch it up and add a few different layers. For 4 or 5 years, I’ve been running consistent with the character that I had. I fell into a good groove. It got real easy. Anytime you do something over and over you get good at it and you get conditioned. I got to the point I could run into that baby face mode in my sleep, especially with an energized crowd. It’s weird doing it in the Thunderdome. I needed something to get me out of that condition mode and test me. That’s where I find myself now, working with a different attitude and having to rely on my instinct. Technically it’s the opposite of what I’ve been doing. They always said a great babyface will make a great heel and vice versa. Once you figure out one side of it, you know what the opposite needs. It’s been cool. But it is good to be working with Paul Heyman.”

He also discussed developing his new character.