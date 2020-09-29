Miro on His Russian Gimmick, Getting Paired With Lana

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro talked about how he had to work a Russian gimmick in WWE despite the fact that he's from Bulgaria.

“I mean, it didn’t matter because you see this with the Olympics all the time, a certain country goes and reaches out and gets other people from different countries and make them theirs to compete. In my eyes, it made sense but I don’t think we told that story right. I think we just threw it out there and it didn’t matter because we had so much heat that it didn’t matter what we did. People in Bulgaria hated it, and probably still do, but it didn’t matter I was living my dream, you could have given me the Tenessee flag and I wouldn’t care.”

He then spoke about getting paired up with Lana.

“She’s great with accents, she lived in Russia for 12 years and graduated a ballet school there, the only American to graduate a ballet school. So, she had the accent and the perfect Russian and that’s when Dream first saw doing a promo class, he said: “baby, if you want to make it you’ve got to go with Miro.” The second day he saw her, he put us together and we made it around the world, Dream knows what he was doing.”

And on if he thought Lana would get released too.