Lance Archer On Working With Jake Roberts
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Sep 29, 2020
During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Lance Archer talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts.
“It’s been awesome. I’ve known Jake for a long time. I’ve known Jake when he’s had some of his not-so-good times, and I know Jake now. He’s in a very, very good place, and when Jake is in a good place, he’s one of those amazing icons and legends of the business that absolutely always wants to try to help guys. And the fact that he is my manager right now and his ability to work with me in a very direct way and help me both wrestling wise and promo wise. One of the best talkers to ever step foot in the ring is Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, and he proves it every time he steps out there and cuts a promo.
“So for me to be able to work with him on such a close nature and for him and his willingness to help me and to help others, that’s what I’m saying. He does help a lot of the next generation talent, and if they listen to him, obviously, you have to take things from his perspective which is his generation and what he did and how he did it which was extremely successful and then apply that to a 2020 mindset. And if you can do that and you’re willing to listen to that, he can help so many people out, and he does and he helps me tremendously every single time we’re around each other.”
