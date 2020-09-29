Lance Archer On Losing TNT Championship Match, Compares Himself to Brock Lesnar and Undertaker

During an interview with WrestlingInc, Lance Archer discussed his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

“Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and wins and losses, bumps in the road, and I don’t let anything like that slow me down. I think there’s some people out there in the wrestling world, you know, fan base and whatnot, ‘oh. you lost. You lost. You lost,’ and it’s like so what? Everybody in this business has lost. Undertaker’s lost at WrestleMania, and that was never supposed to happen, but it did.

“Brock Lesnar, the baddest man in the business, he’s lost to some of the most interesting people in the world. So to lose a match doesn’t mean the end of the world in professional wrestling and absolutely didn’t mean the end of the ‘Murderhawk Monster’ in AEW, and actually, it just focused me more to push forward, push harder and become even bigger, stronger, meaner badder and kick more ass than I ever had before.”