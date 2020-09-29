Jim Ross On Kurt Angle/Triple H/Stephanie McMahon Love Triangle Storyline

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about the love triangle storyline between Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Kurt Angle.

"I’ve always enjoyed the chemistry between Triple H and Kurt, and Stephanie added to the presentation as well. I liked their chemistry. It’s easy to pick on Triple H because he’s married to the boss’ daughter and a lot of the more insider fans have that animosity against Paul Leveque, which isn’t really fair. But the bottom line is, those guys just worked their ass off and told a great story……those guys always had good chemistry. And another thing about this is, Angle is such a world-class athlete. And the reason I bring that up – that’s not a revelation – is Triple H always stayed step for step with a gold medalist in a pro wrestling ring. So, for guys that say Triple H isn’t that good of an athlete, I beg to differ. He had great chemistry with Kurt.

I did not think it had run its course. Kurt wasn’t the champion and Triple H had his sights set on being the champion, and I’m sure Kurt did as well. But whatever the reasons were, I would’ve loved to see more Angle and Triple H. Their matches told good, viable stories, and their stories were more often than not logical – as logical as you can get in pro wrestling. It’s still pro wrestling, folks. I thought there were some more legs on that horse."