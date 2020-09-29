At a meeting of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s parent company Bushiroad’s board of directors today September 29, 2020, a change was announced in NJPW’s directorship. This change will take effect at the beginning of NJPW’s 50th year of trading on October 23rd. Outgoing President/CEO Harold Meij New NJPW President/CEO (as of October 23) Takami Ohbari (current NJPW of America CEO)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari.

» More News From This Feed

Miro Calls His Time in WWE "Dreadful"

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn't matter what people think. I've alwa[...]

T-BAR Responds To Fans Who Wanted Him To Test Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that all fiv[...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that all fiv[...]

NJPW President Harold Meij Resigns, Replacement Immediately Named

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari. At a meeting of New Japan [...] Sep 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replaced by Takami Ohbari. At a meeting of New Japan [...]

Eric Bischoff Responds to T-BAR's Comments About Him

It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. Now, on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff has[...] Sep 29 - It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. Now, on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff has[...]

How COVID-19 Affected This Monday's RAW

As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent or staff who tested positive are being quarantined[...] Sep 29 - As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent or staff who tested positive are being quarantined[...]

James Storm Reveals He Almost Returned to WWE

In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I get home and I see I got an email from Can[...] Sep 29 - In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I get home and I see I got an email from Can[...]

WWE RAW Quick Results (9/28/2020)

Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain RAW Women's Championship Keith Lee defeated Andrade Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship Drew Gulak defea[...] Sep 29 - Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain RAW Women's Championship Keith Lee defeated Andrade Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship Drew Gulak defea[...]

Aleister Black Debuts New Entrance Music

Aleister Black just did an interview talking about his entrance, but that didn't stop WWE from making some pretty big modifications to it. Black has all new music, which might possibly be stemming fr[...] Sep 29 - Aleister Black just did an interview talking about his entrance, but that didn't stop WWE from making some pretty big modifications to it. Black has all new music, which might possibly be stemming fr[...]

Robert Roode Returns on RAW

Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre held an open challenge for the WWE Championship. The call was answered by Robert Roode, who lost the match despite interference from Dolph Ziggler. WHAT A GLORIOUS NI[...] Sep 28 - Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre held an open challenge for the WWE Championship. The call was answered by Robert Roode, who lost the match despite interference from Dolph Ziggler. WHAT A GLORIOUS NI[...]

Dana Brooke Drafted to RAW

In an early draft pick before the actual WWE Draft takes place, Dana Brooke has joined Mandy Rose as a member of the RAW roster. It's officially #MandyNightRaw ... because @WWE_MandyRose AND @DanaB[...] Sep 28 - In an early draft pick before the actual WWE Draft takes place, Dana Brooke has joined Mandy Rose as a member of the RAW roster. It's officially #MandyNightRaw ... because @WWE_MandyRose AND @DanaB[...]

Kurt Angle On Turning Down WWF Contract in 1996

During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his gold medal win in the olympics. "He (Vince McM[...] Sep 28 - During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his gold medal win in the olympics. "He (Vince McM[...]

Shayna Bazler and Nia Jax on COVID-19 Rumors

It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrestlers in question had come into contact with someon[...] Sep 28 - It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrestlers in question had come into contact with someon[...]

Big E Reveals Information About His Heart Issues

During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the years of exertion from working out thickens the wa[...] Sep 28 - During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the years of exertion from working out thickens the wa[...]

Miro On Learning English By Listening to Tupac Shakur

Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to America, in 3rd grade I started learning English,&rdq[...] Sep 28 - Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to America, in 3rd grade I started learning English,&rdq[...]

Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Getting Calf Implants

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. “I remember when it happened, just the ribbin[...] Sep 28 - On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. “I remember when it happened, just the ribbin[...]

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling

It's being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, due to their storylines in Impact Wrestling ending. They had been working under a "per show" agreement, which has come to an end. H[...] Sep 28 - It's being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, due to their storylines in Impact Wrestling ending. They had been working under a "per show" agreement, which has come to an end. H[...]

Retribution Members Not Cleared to Compete?

It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that there are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, which is apparently why none of the members showed up at Clash of Champions las[...] Sep 28 - It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that there are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, which is apparently why none of the members showed up at Clash of Champions las[...]

Mayor Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs Under Fire For Calling Covid-19 Health Officials 'Sinister Forces' In Secret Video

Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video. In the narration of a video from 'Freedom Forw[...] Sep 28 - Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video. In the narration of a video from 'Freedom Forw[...]

Angel Garza Suffers Injury at Clash of Champions

During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back that something had gone wrong. PWInsider has pro[...] Sep 28 - During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back that something had gone wrong. PWInsider has pro[...]

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Quick Results

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship Drew G[...] Sep 27 - Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship Drew G[...]

WWE Announces Dates for 2020 WWE Draft

WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. The futur[...] Sep 27 - WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. The futur[...]

T-BAR Responds to Eric Bischoff Saying Retribution Storyline "Sucks."

Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy[...] Sep 27 - Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants A "Title vs. Title" Match

While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match. “I think the[...] Sep 27 - While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match. “I think the[...]

WATCH: WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff: Sept. 27, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Sep 27 - The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]