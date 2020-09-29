WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Eric Bischoff Responds to T-BAR's Comments About Him

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Sep 29, 2020

Eric Bischoff Responds to T-BAR's Comments About Him

It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. Now, on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff has responded.

“I look at social media and someone named T-BAR sent me something. What is a T-BAR? Who gives a fuck. What’s he been in the business a minute and a half? Is his coffee still hot? C’mon, give me a break. If we’re gonna talk about it T-BAR, I feel for you. You’re new to the business, you’re greener than goose shit, you’ve really not accomplished anything yet. I know you will, I believe you have potential. And I’m not blaming you for the RETRIBUTION storyline. I’m not blaming the writing team. I’m certainly not blaming one of my best friends Bruce Prichard. But it’s a fucked up story. It just is. Could you possibly screw up an invasion storyline anymore in such a short period of time? You can’t blame the talent. They’re doing the best they can and this is a great opportunity for you T-Bone or T-BAR or T-Rex, whoever you are. I get it. It’s not your fault. I’m not criticizing you. It is what it is.”

“I’m always gonna support WWE and I’ll say it a million more times before I’m done doing this podcast – I love Bruce Prichard. I have nothing but respect for people there, but you’ve gotta call it what it is – it’s the shits or it’s not. Hopefully, it’ll turn around. Maybe they’re gonna say ‘OK, we’re gonna do this invasion storyline, what’s the premise….let’s find one that actually makes sense and is a little bit logical that we can build upon.’ Let’s start our story, let’s have an Act I, let’s have an inciting incident, let’s have something that’s about to define why this is about to happen. Even if you just have it in your head so you can build upon it going forward – it doesn’t necessarily have to be really obvious to the audience, but you have to know why you’re starting and maybe you don’t know how you’re gonna end it yet. I’m OK with that. You don’t have to know the end of the third act, and that’s OK. I get that. Sometimes stories evolve and opportunities present themselves and things like that and you’ve gotta be fluid and go with the flow and the audience and the interest.

“But if you start out a storyline and you have no idea why you’re starting out a storyline, you have no idea why the audience can begin to understand why or what’s the motivation, then you start backfilling it by the time you get to Act II. I’m not just picking on this storyline – WWE does a lot of great stuff. They’re in a universe onto themselves, and nobody’s perfect. But this storyline, T-Bone, is something you’re a part of it. It’s not your fault, I get it. Be careful about lashing out on social media quite yet. If this thing gets some traction and ends up being something everybody’s excited about, I’ll be the first to apologize for my premature judgment of the storyline.”

Source: 411mania.com

Tags: #eric bischoff #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/64683/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 29
Miro Calls His Time in WWE "Dreadful"
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even befo[...]
Sep 29 - In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro opened up about his time in WWE under the name Rusev. "I've never been worried about anything, even befo[...]
Sep 29
T-BAR Responds To Fans Who Wanted Him To Test Positive For COVID-19
As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested pos[...]
Sep 29 - As previously reported, Retribution has been temporarily taken off of WWE TV for a while due to them coming in contact with someone who had tested pos[...]
Sep 29
NJPW President Harold Meij Resigns, Replacement Immediately Named
New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replac[...]
Sep 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially released a statement that NJPW President Harold Meij has stepped down from his position, and will now be replac[...]
Sep 29
Eric Bischoff Responds to T-BAR's Comments About Him
It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. No[...]
Sep 29 - It was initially reported that Eric Bischoff didn't like the Retribution storyline, to which Retribution member T-BAR took exception to on Twitter. No[...]
Sep 29
How COVID-19 Affected This Monday's RAW
As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent [...]
Sep 29 - As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT. Any talent [...]
Sep 29
James Storm Reveals He Almost Returned to WWE
In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. &[...]
Sep 29 - In an interview with ProWrestlingSheet, James Storm revealed that he almost returned to WWE, but was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. &[...]

Sep 29
WWE RAW Quick Results (9/28/2020)
Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain RAW Women's Championship Keith Lee defeated Andrade Akira Tozawa defeated R[...]
Sep 29 - Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio Asuka defeated Zelina Vega to retain RAW Women's Championship Keith Lee defeated Andrade Akira Tozawa defeated R[...]
Sep 29
Aleister Black Debuts New Entrance Music
Aleister Black just did an interview talking about his entrance, but that didn't stop WWE from making some pretty big modifications to it. Black has [...]
Sep 29 - Aleister Black just did an interview talking about his entrance, but that didn't stop WWE from making some pretty big modifications to it. Black has [...]
Sep 28
Robert Roode Returns on RAW
Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre held an open challenge for the WWE Championship. The call was answered by Robert Roode, who lost the match despite inte[...]
Sep 28 - Tonight on RAW, Drew McIntyre held an open challenge for the WWE Championship. The call was answered by Robert Roode, who lost the match despite inte[...]
Sep 28
Dana Brooke Drafted to RAW
In an early draft pick before the actual WWE Draft takes place, Dana Brooke has joined Mandy Rose as a member of the RAW roster. It's officially #M[...]
Sep 28 - In an early draft pick before the actual WWE Draft takes place, Dana Brooke has joined Mandy Rose as a member of the RAW roster. It's officially #M[...]
Sep 28
Kurt Angle On Turning Down WWF Contract in 1996
During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his[...]
Sep 28 - During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his[...]

Sep 28
Shayna Bazler and Nia Jax on COVID-19 Rumors
It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrest[...]
Sep 28 - It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrest[...]
Sep 28
Big E Reveals Information About His Heart Issues
During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the [...]
Sep 28 - During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the [...]
Sep 28
Miro On Learning English By Listening to Tupac Shakur
Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to Ame[...]
Sep 28 - Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to Ame[...]
Sep 28
Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Getting Calf Implants
On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. &[...]
Sep 28 - On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. &[...]
Sep 28
Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling
It's being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, due to their storylines in Impact Wrestling ending. They had been working under a[...]
Sep 28 - It's being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, due to their storylines in Impact Wrestling ending. They had been working under a[...]
Sep 28
Retribution Members Not Cleared to Compete?
It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that there are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, which is apparently why none [...]
Sep 28 - It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that there are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, which is apparently why none [...]
Sep 28
Mayor Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs Under Fire For Calling Covid-19 Health Officials 'Sinister Forces' In Secret Video
Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video.&nbs[...]
Sep 28 - Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video.&nbs[...]
Sep 28
Angel Garza Suffers Injury at Clash of Champions
During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back[...]
Sep 28 - During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back[...]
Sep 27
WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Quick Results
Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to[...]
Sep 27 - Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to[...]
Sep 27
WWE Announces Dates for 2020 WWE Draft
WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 1[...]
Sep 27 - WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 1[...]
Sep 27
T-BAR Responds to Eric Bischoff Saying Retribution Storyline "Sucks."
Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration [...]
Sep 27 - Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration [...]
Sep 27
Drew McIntyre Wants A "Title vs. Title" Match
While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants[...]
Sep 27 - While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants[...]
Sep 27
WATCH: WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff: Sept. 27, 2020
The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Sep 27 - The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Sep 27
Two Matches Scrapped From WWE Clash of Champions, Backstage Reactions
Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Cham[...]
Sep 27 - Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Cham[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π