How COVID-19 Affected This Monday's RAW

As previously reported, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. The outbreak has caused creative changes to both WWE's main roster and NXT.

Any talent or staff who tested positive are being quarantined for 14 days, and are receiving medical care. They will only be cleared if they both test negative and are shown to be completely symptom free.

In addition to this, two RAW referees are quarantining for precautionary reasons and were not present at RAW this week, with SmackDown referee Jessika Carr filling in for them.

All five Retribution members tested negative, but are still having to quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure, as they came in contact with somebody who tested positive.

This was also the first RAW in quite a number of weeks to feature no RAW Underground segment, but it's unknown if it's related to this.