Miro On Learning English By Listening to Tupac Shakur

Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English.

“Because I knew I’m going to go to America, in 3rd grade I started learning English,” Miro said during the conversation.

“Video games was English. I loved video games so I had to learn English to see what they were saying. At the same time, I wanted to learn English because I’m going to America and watching all these old movies, they prepared me.”

“Again, movies, English, I had to open the dictionary sometimes and look for a word or listen to 2Pac songs, ‘ah, what does that word mean?’ I have to find a big dictionary, it’s not the internet. It’s like the big dictionary where you open and you read this word and that’s how you learn. And on top of that, you go to school and you learn more and more.”

“Of course, of course, 2Pac’s my favourite rapper of all time.”