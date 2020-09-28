Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling

They had been working under a "per show" agreement, which has come to an end. However, the door is still open for them to return at some point.

It's being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, due to their storylines in Impact Wrestling ending.

Kurt Angle On Turning Down WWF Contract in 1996

During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his[...] Sep 28 - During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his[...]

Shayna Bazler and Nia Jax on COVID-19 Rumors

It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrest[...] Sep 28 - It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrest[...]

Big E Reveals Information About His Heart Issues

During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the [...] Sep 28 - During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the [...]

Miro On Learning English By Listening to Tupac Shakur

Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to Ame[...] Sep 28 - Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to Ame[...]

Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Getting Calf Implants

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. &[...] Sep 28 - On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. &[...]

Retribution Members Not Cleared to Compete?

It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that there are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, which is apparently why none [...] Sep 28 - It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that there are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, which is apparently why none [...]

Mayor Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs Under Fire For Calling Covid-19 Health Officials 'Sinister Forces' In Secret Video

Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video.&nbs[...] Sep 28 - Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video.&nbs[...]

Angel Garza Suffers Injury at Clash of Champions

During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back[...] Sep 28 - During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back[...]

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Quick Results

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to[...] Sep 27 - Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to[...]

WWE Announces Dates for 2020 WWE Draft

WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 1[...] Sep 27 - WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 1[...]

T-BAR Responds to Eric Bischoff Saying Retribution Storyline "Sucks."

Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration [...] Sep 27 - Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration [...]

Drew McIntyre Wants A "Title vs. Title" Match

While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants[...] Sep 27 - While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants[...]

WATCH: WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff: Sept. 27, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Sep 27 - The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Two Matches Scrapped From WWE Clash of Champions, Backstage Reactions

Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Cham[...] Sep 27 - Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Cham[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV

The following is the official card line-up for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion Roman Reign[...] Sep 27 - The following is the official card line-up for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]

The Rock Announces Who He Is Voting For In The 2020 Presidential Election

The Rock has taken to his Instagram account to announce who he's voting for in the upcoming presidential election "As a political independent and c[...] Sep 27 - The Rock has taken to his Instagram account to announce who he's voting for in the upcoming presidential election "As a political independent and c[...]

Roman Reigns On How Draining The WWE Lifestyle Is

During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at Wrest[...] Sep 27 - During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at Wrest[...]

Jey Uso Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Against Their 2016 Heel Turn

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016. “So we fina[...] Sep 27 - During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016. “So we fina[...]

Roman Reigns On Why Certain WWE Wrestlers Don't Actually Want To Be On Top

Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's [...] Sep 27 - Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's [...]

Eric Bischoff: "Why is Roman Reigns a heel?"

During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a h[...] Sep 27 - During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a h[...]

Arn Anderson on Daniel Bryan's Rise

Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowl[...] Sep 27 - Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowl[...]

Backstage News Regarding Peyton Royce's Status with WWE

In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton h[...] Sep 26 - In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton h[...]

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Discusses His Recent WWE Release

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling [...] Sep 26 - Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling [...]