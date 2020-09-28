Retribution Members Not Cleared to Compete?

It's currently unknown how WWE will handle this for tonight's RAW.

It's unknown if this is related to the COVID-19 outbreak within WWE that recently occurred, but it's believed to be possible that they're either out due to getting tested or just precautionary measures.

It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that there are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, which is apparently why none of the members showed up at Clash of Champions last night.

Kurt Angle On Turning Down WWF Contract in 1996

During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his gold medal win in the olympics. "He (Vince McM[...] Sep 28 - During his appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Kurt Angle talked about the original contract he was offered by WWF in 1996 following his gold medal win in the olympics. "He (Vince McM[...]

Shayna Bazler and Nia Jax on COVID-19 Rumors

It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrestlers in question had come into contact with someon[...] Sep 28 - It was rumored that the reason for some of the wrestlers getting pulled from Night of Champions was due to WWE's COVID-19 outbreak, and that the wrestlers in question had come into contact with someon[...]

Big E Reveals Information About His Heart Issues

During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the years of exertion from working out thickens the wa[...] Sep 28 - During the New Day Feel the Power Podcast, Big E discussed his heart problems. "We do these EKGs and physicals every year. I was told that all the years of exertion from working out thickens the wa[...]

Miro On Learning English By Listening to Tupac Shakur

Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to America, in 3rd grade I started learning English,&rdq[...] Sep 28 - Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and discussed how he started learning English. “Because I knew I’m going to go to America, in 3rd grade I started learning English,&rdq[...]

Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Getting Calf Implants

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. “I remember when it happened, just the ribbin[...] Sep 28 - On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recalled how Buff Bagwell got calf implants and suffered an infection because of it. “I remember when it happened, just the ribbin[...]

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Reportedly Done With Impact Wrestling

It's being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, due to their storylines in Impact Wrestling ending. They had been working under a "per show" agreement, which has come to an end. H[...] Sep 28 - It's being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, due to their storylines in Impact Wrestling ending. They had been working under a "per show" agreement, which has come to an end. H[...]

Mayor Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs Under Fire For Calling Covid-19 Health Officials 'Sinister Forces' In Secret Video

Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video. In the narration of a video from 'Freedom Forw[...] Sep 28 - Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video. In the narration of a video from 'Freedom Forw[...]

Angel Garza Suffers Injury at Clash of Champions

During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back that something had gone wrong. PWInsider has pro[...] Sep 28 - During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back that something had gone wrong. PWInsider has pro[...]

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Quick Results

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship Drew G[...] Sep 27 - Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeat Lucha House Party to retain WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship Drew G[...]

WWE Announces Dates for 2020 WWE Draft

WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. The futur[...] Sep 27 - WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. The futur[...]

T-BAR Responds to Eric Bischoff Saying Retribution Storyline "Sucks."

Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy[...] Sep 27 - Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants A "Title vs. Title" Match

While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match. “I think the[...] Sep 27 - While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match. “I think the[...]

WATCH: WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff: Sept. 27, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Sep 27 - The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Two Matches Scrapped From WWE Clash of Champions, Backstage Reactions

Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Nikki Cross vs. [...] Sep 27 - Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Nikki Cross vs. [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV

The following is the official card line-up for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Rand[...] Sep 27 - The following is the official card line-up for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Rand[...]

The Rock Announces Who He Is Voting For In The 2020 Presidential Election

The Rock has taken to his Instagram account to announce who he's voting for in the upcoming presidential election "As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democ[...] Sep 27 - The Rock has taken to his Instagram account to announce who he's voting for in the upcoming presidential election "As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democ[...]

Roman Reigns On How Draining The WWE Lifestyle Is

During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and immediately had to start doing appeara[...] Sep 27 - During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and immediately had to start doing appeara[...]

Jey Uso Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Against Their 2016 Heel Turn

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016. “So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we sai[...] Sep 27 - During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016. “So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we sai[...]

Roman Reigns On Why Certain WWE Wrestlers Don't Actually Want To Be On Top

Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You[...] Sep 27 - Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You[...]

Eric Bischoff: "Why is Roman Reigns a heel?"

During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented o[...] Sep 27 - During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented o[...]

Arn Anderson on Daniel Bryan's Rise

Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowledge Bryan's fan response. Well, whoever knows [...] Sep 27 - Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowledge Bryan's fan response. Well, whoever knows [...]

Backstage News Regarding Peyton Royce's Status with WWE

In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton has garnered a lot of respect from WWE officials an[...] Sep 26 - In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton has garnered a lot of respect from WWE officials an[...]

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Discusses His Recent WWE Release

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. “Well, I got furloughed in the m[...] Sep 26 - Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. “Well, I got furloughed in the m[...]