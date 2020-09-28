Mayor Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs Under Fire For Calling Covid-19 Health Officials 'Sinister Forces' In Secret Video

Knox County Mayor and WWE Superstar Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs has been criticised for calling health officials in the area "sinister forces" in a video.

In the narration of a video from 'Freedom Forward', Jacobs lambasted local health officials as "unelected bureaucrats ," and also criticised regulations attempting to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In a virtual meeting between Jacobs and the Knox County Health board, Dr. Maria Hurt said that there's been an increase of threats against health official since the video was released online.

Fellow Board member and military officer Patrick O'Brien said he was disheartened that the mayor would treat them this way.

He said: "It hurt. We are volunteers, we are the people... as a military officer who has sworn to serve this country, I felt threatened by what I saw."

Responding, Jacobs said that he was sorry the board members felt threatened after the video's release, and added that the video was not meant to be seen by the public.

The video was later taken down amid public backlash.

Jacobs did not apologise for the video, or his involvement in the project.