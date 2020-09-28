Angel Garza Suffers Injury at Clash of Champions

During Angel Garza's match at Night of Champions, it was noticed by many viewers that a referee through up the X with his arms, to signify to the back that something had gone wrong.

PWInsider has provided an update on the injury that Garza suffered.

The belief among sources PWInsider.com has spoken with is that Angel Garza’s injury during tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV was actually related to his hip, not his leg.

It's being stated that the injury is not as bad as previously assumed, but there may be updates on that.

