Drew McIntyre Wants A "Title vs. Title" Match
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Sep 27, 2020
While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match.
“I think there is a good balance now between all the titles of all the brands. All shows have an Intercontinental Championship that takes you to the Heavyweight Championship or a United States Title that takes you to the next Championship. Obviously, women are represented with their respective titles and the Tag Titles so I think we are well stocked. If I could only have one title I would like to have a super match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and create a dominating champion; that would be a tremendous match. Roman is the guy who has proven his worth for many years and even though now he has had a short period of absence but it has returned with a different attitude, a new look, bigger and stronger than he ever was and he still has a talent for framing and that’s what I want to show, that I can be the Superstar that he is and it is inevitable that in the future we will have a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, title versus title, that would be the biggest match.”
