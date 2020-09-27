WATCH: WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff: Sept. 27, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel:

WWE Announces Dates for 2020 WWE Draft

WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. The futur[...] Sep 27 - WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. The futur[...]

T-BAR Responds to Eric Bischoff Saying Retribution Storyline "Sucks."

Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy[...] Sep 27 - Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants A "Title vs. Title" Match

While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match. “I think the[...] Sep 27 - While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match. “I think the[...]

Two Matches Scrapped From WWE Clash of Champions, Backstage Reactions

Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Nikki Cross vs. [...] Sep 27 - Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Nikki Cross vs. [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV

The following is the official card line-up for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Rand[...] Sep 27 - The following is the official card line-up for tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV, according to WWE.com: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Rand[...]

The Rock Announces Who He Is Voting For In The 2020 Presidential Election

The Rock has taken to his Instagram account to announce who he's voting for in the upcoming presidential election "As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democ[...] Sep 27 - The Rock has taken to his Instagram account to announce who he's voting for in the upcoming presidential election "As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democ[...]

Roman Reigns On How Draining The WWE Lifestyle Is

During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and immediately had to start doing appeara[...] Sep 27 - During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and immediately had to start doing appeara[...]

Jey Uso Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Against Their 2016 Heel Turn

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016. “So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we sai[...] Sep 27 - During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016. “So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we sai[...]

Roman Reigns On Why Certain WWE Wrestlers Don't Actually Want To Be On Top

Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You[...] Sep 27 - Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You[...]

Eric Bischoff: "Why is Roman Reigns a heel?"

During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented o[...] Sep 27 - During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented o[...]

Arn Anderson on Daniel Bryan's Rise

Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowledge Bryan's fan response. Well, whoever knows [...] Sep 27 - Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowledge Bryan's fan response. Well, whoever knows [...]

Backstage News Regarding Peyton Royce's Status with WWE

In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton has garnered a lot of respect from WWE officials an[...] Sep 26 - In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton has garnered a lot of respect from WWE officials an[...]

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Discusses His Recent WWE Release

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. “Well, I got furloughed in the m[...] Sep 26 - Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. “Well, I got furloughed in the m[...]

WWE Planning To Leave The ThunderDome Soon?

WWE is reportedly looking into the idea of running outdoor television shows once their contract with The Amway Center expires, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. In addition, Gary Cassidy of [...] Sep 26 - WWE is reportedly looking into the idea of running outdoor television shows once their contract with The Amway Center expires, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. In addition, Gary Cassidy of [...]

Alexa Bliss Reveals That She Originally Pitched Working w/ Bray Wyatt Years Ago

WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the United Kingdom's Metro and revealed that she originally pitched an idea to WWE management about working a program with B[...] Sep 26 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the United Kingdom's Metro and revealed that she originally pitched an idea to WWE management about working a program with B[...]

Arn Anderson Comments On Who Was Behind Alex Riley’s Push Being Ended In WWE

On the latest episode of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Alex Riley’s push suddenly ending in WWE and Serena Deeb being released from the company. On Alex Riley: &l[...] Sep 26 - On the latest episode of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Alex Riley’s push suddenly ending in WWE and Serena Deeb being released from the company. On Alex Riley: &l[...]

16-Time WWE World Champion John Cena to Star in “Suicide Squad” Spin-Off Series “Peacemaker”

It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film Suicide Squad. The following comes from WWE.co[...] Sep 26 - It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film Suicide Squad. The following comes from WWE.co[...]

Another NXT Star Injured

It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while doing training for kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jits[...] Sep 26 - It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while doing training for kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jits[...]

Larry Zbysko On Teaming With Arn Anderson, What He Believes Is Missing From Modern Wrestling

Larry Zbysko appeared on the Arm Drag Takedown podcast and discussed teaming with Arn Anderson. “I wasn’t big on tag teaming; I liked being a singles guy. You usually got more money, mo[...] Sep 26 - Larry Zbysko appeared on the Arm Drag Takedown podcast and discussed teaming with Arn Anderson. “I wasn’t big on tag teaming; I liked being a singles guy. You usually got more money, mo[...]

Tessa Blanchard Explains Why She's Been On Hiatus From Professional Wrestling

Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Instagram, she's explained why she's been on a hiatus[...] Sep 26 - Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Instagram, she's explained why she's been on a hiatus[...]

John Morrison On His Match Against Austin Aries At Bound For Glory, What He Feels Is Missing From The Wrestling Business

During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 event. John Morrison on his match with Austin Arie[...] Sep 26 - During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 event. John Morrison on his match with Austin Arie[...]