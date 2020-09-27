Two Matches Scrapped From WWE Clash of Champions, Backstage Reactions

Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event.

The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

It also appears that matches have been swapped around between the pay-per-view and the kickoff show that aires on the WWE Network. Zelina Vega vs. the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka has been moved to the main card, while Lucha House Party vs. the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura was moved to the Kickoff show.

The rumor, according to Fightful Select, is that matches were cancelled due to complications with WWE's current COVID-19 outbreak. It will be interesting to see if, and when, those matches get rescheduled down the road.

There doesn't appear to be anyone upset about these changes, as everyone has the best intentions of everyone else in mind and understand that these are strange times. Cross herself pulled out, telling WWE she would be unable to compete.