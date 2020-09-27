Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Announces Dates for 2020 WWE Draft WWE has confirmed that the 2020 WWE Draft will begin on the October 9th edition of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 12th edition of Monday Night Raw. The futur[...]
Sep 27 - Retribution member T-BAR has responded to Eric Bischoff's criticism of the faction and storyline. Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy[...]
Drew McIntyre Wants A "Title vs. Title" Match While being interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre said that he has a champion in WWE that he wants to face in a marquee match. “I think the[...]
Sep 27 - Two matches have been removed from the final match card for tonight's Clash of Champions event. The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Nikki Cross vs. [...]
Sep 27 - The Rock has taken to his Instagram account to announce who he's voting for in the upcoming presidential election "As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democ[...]
Roman Reigns On How Draining The WWE Lifestyle Is During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and immediately had to start doing appeara[...]
Sep 27 - During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016. “So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we sai[...]
Sep 27 - Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You[...]
Eric Bischoff: "Why is Roman Reigns a heel?" During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented o[...]
Arn Anderson on Daniel Bryan's Rise Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowledge Bryan's fan response. Well, whoever knows [...]
Sep 26 - In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton has garnered a lot of respect from WWE officials an[...]
Sep 26 - Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. “Well, I got furloughed in the m[...]
WWE Planning To Leave The ThunderDome Soon? WWE is reportedly looking into the idea of running outdoor television shows once their contract with The Amway Center expires, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. In addition, Gary Cassidy of [...]
Sep 26 - On the latest episode of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Alex Riley’s push suddenly ending in WWE and Serena Deeb being released from the company. On Alex Riley: &l[...]
Sep 26 - It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film Suicide Squad. The following comes from WWE.co[...]
Another NXT Star Injured It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while doing training for kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jits[...]
Sep 26 - Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Instagram, she's explained why she's been on a hiatus[...]
Sep 26 - During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 event. John Morrison on his match with Austin Arie[...]
Sep 26 - During his appearance on D'Von Dudley's Table Talk, Aleister Black discussed how he's approached creating his persona in WWE. "Yes, I love theatrics; I think theatrics in wrestling go hand and hand[...]