Roman Reigns On How Draining The WWE Lifestyle Is

During an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Roman Reigns talked about the night Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank at WrestleMania and immediately had to start doing appearances as the world champion.

"That was Dallas. I got lucky that year. It was like a bitter-sweet situation because Seth, he cashed in so someone who does understand the landscape. He does understand the very tippy top of the mountain. He's the one who had to jump on the flight to New York and do the morning show and then come right back, and I remember when I saw him, I want to say we were at the SAP Center in San Jose, he looked dead tired.

"And in my head, I was like, 'phew. I feel like you look right now because I just wrestled Brock the night before. That match was brutal.' So that's the thing, even if you don't have to go and do the the flight and go do Good Morning America, The Today Show or whatever, it may be the next morning it doesn't matter. You're making the sacrifice. You're having the Super Bowl moment and you want to party like you're 21. You want to go hard. You want to just rage essentially and just have a great time with the people that you just cashed this huge check for, but you can't because it just starts over.

"It's not like, I might have the day off. Hell no. You're going to be the main event. You're going to be the front and center of the show of Monday Night RAW. You're going to have to go out there most likely Seg 1 and deal with the most hostile crowd of all time, but it doesn't turn off. It's just you have this huge kind of cool moment, the best moment of your life, outside of having children, and there's no time to celebrate it. It's literally right back to it. No off season."