Jey Uso Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Against Their 2016 Heel Turn

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Jey Uso recalled how Vince McMahon felt about the Usos turning heel in 2016.

“So we finally went to the big man [Vince McMahon] and we said can we do this? And at first he was against it. It took a couple tries from us to convince him and then it was like, hell yeah. ‘You want to go out there with the outfits? This is what you want to do, right?’ We were like ‘yup, it’s time.’

Then it’s like ‘Ok, the balls in your court.’ So we’re either going to hit it on the head, uce, or we’re in the back. We’re going to drown if this don’t work! And then they wanted us to keep the face paint with the heel turn. And we didn’t want that. There was no way.”

“The second week, we had a live microphone coming through the crowd against American Alpha. They had just had a match and we came through the crowd and just cut this fire on them. We blew flames on them, uce [laughs]. Then when we came back to gorilla they were like ‘yo!’ I remember John Cena was back there and he said ‘Yo, I didn’t know you guys could do that. Do it again!’ Yeah, that’s easy! Boom.”