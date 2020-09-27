Roman Reigns On Why Certain WWE Wrestlers Don't Actually Want To Be On Top

Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE.

"It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You're that guy every single day and it has to be that way, and everybody wants to be on top. Everybody wants that push. 'Man, if they just pushed me, if this this and that,' but when the work comes, they start bitching and moaning about it. They start complaining, and it's like, you said you wanted to be the guy but you don't want to work on Tuesday, Wednesday [and] Thursday. You don't want to work on the Saturday. You don't want a double shot. You don't want to do the media before and after the show. You don't want to have to catch the flight all the way across the country to do the hit for ESPN.

"There's a lot of different things that keep you away from home that make this a 24/7, 365 days a year job. It's not even a job. It's like a life. You become it. You are it, and it's not something you can just put off to the side for a while and be like, I want to be normal for a little bit. I don't think everybody, as far as talent, understands that, and whenever they do get a bit of a taste of it, it's shocking. I've seen some of the boys go from, 'man, I want to be pushed. I want to be the guy I want to have the responsibility' to being in the locker room like, 'I think I kind of like it right here doing what I'm doing, be on TV this one week, make a good living [and] be with my family for the rest of the week.

"But they don't want to be in a situation, and not all of them, I'm not saying that this is everybody, that's what makes our locker room special as we do have a lot of hungry performers, but it's very rare for someone to taste the idea of doing everything, being on every single show, being dead tired all the time and enjoying it and being willing to do it year in and year out. It's one thing to do it for a year or two, but when you've done it for like six or seven, that's when you are it. You don't got it. You are it."