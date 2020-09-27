WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Roman Reigns On Why Certain WWE Wrestlers Don't Actually Want To Be On Top
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Sep 27, 2020
Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE.
"It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You're that guy every single day and it has to be that way, and everybody wants to be on top. Everybody wants that push. 'Man, if they just pushed me, if this this and that,' but when the work comes, they start bitching and moaning about it. They start complaining, and it's like, you said you wanted to be the guy but you don't want to work on Tuesday, Wednesday [and] Thursday. You don't want to work on the Saturday. You don't want a double shot. You don't want to do the media before and after the show. You don't want to have to catch the flight all the way across the country to do the hit for ESPN.
"There's a lot of different things that keep you away from home that make this a 24/7, 365 days a year job. It's not even a job. It's like a life. You become it. You are it, and it's not something you can just put off to the side for a while and be like, I want to be normal for a little bit. I don't think everybody, as far as talent, understands that, and whenever they do get a bit of a taste of it, it's shocking. I've seen some of the boys go from, 'man, I want to be pushed. I want to be the guy I want to have the responsibility' to being in the locker room like, 'I think I kind of like it right here doing what I'm doing, be on TV this one week, make a good living [and] be with my family for the rest of the week.
"But they don't want to be in a situation, and not all of them, I'm not saying that this is everybody, that's what makes our locker room special as we do have a lot of hungry performers, but it's very rare for someone to taste the idea of doing everything, being on every single show, being dead tired all the time and enjoying it and being willing to do it year in and year out. It's one thing to do it for a year or two, but when you've done it for like six or seven, that's when you are it. You don't got it. You are it."
Sep 27 - Roman Reigns appeared on Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast to discuss his newfound relationship with Paul Heyman and his rise in WWE. "It's everyday. All day long. You don't turn it off. You[...]
Sep 27
Eric Bischoff: "Why is Roman Reigns a heel?" During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented o[...]
Sep 27 - During the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the new pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. “Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented o[...]
Sep 27
Arn Anderson on Daniel Bryan's Rise Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowledge Bryan's fan response. Well, whoever knows [...]
Sep 27 - Arn Anderson discussed the rise of Daniel Bryan's career while doing an episode of his ARN podcast and why he feels it took so long for WWE to acknowledge Bryan's fan response. Well, whoever knows [...]
Sep 26 - In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton has garnered a lot of respect from WWE officials an[...]
Sep 26 - Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. “Well, I got furloughed in the m[...]
Sep 26
WWE Planning To Leave The ThunderDome Soon? WWE is reportedly looking into the idea of running outdoor television shows once their contract with The Amway Center expires, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. In addition, Gary Cassidy of [...]
Sep 26 - WWE is reportedly looking into the idea of running outdoor television shows once their contract with The Amway Center expires, according to insider source @WrestleVotes. In addition, Gary Cassidy of [...]
Sep 26 - On the latest episode of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Alex Riley’s push suddenly ending in WWE and Serena Deeb being released from the company. On Alex Riley: &l[...]
Sep 26 - It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film Suicide Squad. The following comes from WWE.co[...]
Sep 26
Another NXT Star Injured It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while doing training for kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jits[...]
Sep 26 - It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while doing training for kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jits[...]
Sep 26 - Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Instagram, she's explained why she's been on a hiatus[...]
Sep 26 - During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 event. John Morrison on his match with Austin Arie[...]
Sep 26 - During his appearance on D'Von Dudley's Table Talk, Aleister Black discussed how he's approached creating his persona in WWE. "Yes, I love theatrics; I think theatrics in wrestling go hand and hand[...]
Sep 26 - Fans have been heavily criticizing everything to do with this new Retribution stable in WWE, but they seemingly always have an answer ready for whatever question gets thrown their way. It was asked w[...]
Sep 26
WCW Superstar Returns to WWE Backstage Role Former WWE and WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his backstage producer role this week, after being previously furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially returning by working during the Friday N[...]
Sep 26 - Former WWE and WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his backstage producer role this week, after being previously furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially returning by working during the Friday N[...]
Sep 26
SmackDown Quick Results (09/25/20) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Sami Zayn defeats AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy *Singles Match* Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Gran Metali[...]
Sep 26 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Sami Zayn defeats AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy *Singles Match* Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Gran Metali[...]
Sep 25 - "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has revealed the look of his shoes that will be coming out courtesy of Adidas. "Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin’ And Profilin&rs[...]
Sep 25 - Once again, WWE NXT UK's Takeover event for Dublin has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now scheduled for June 20th, 2021. It's likely that NXT UK will schedule a [...]
Sep 25 - WWE's Retribution faction has been the subject of many jokes. CM Punk implied one of their masks was made out of a paper plate, for one. But another joke that T-BAR specifically is getting, is compari[...]
Sep 25
Eric Bischoff Says Retribution Storyline "Sucks" On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE's Retribution faction. "I think it sucks. Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? [...]
Sep 25 - On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE's Retribution faction. "I think it sucks. Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? [...]
Sep 25
The Rock To Appear On Impact Wrestling In something that nobody ever thought would happen in any context, it appears as though The Rock is going to appear on an Impact Wrestling broadcast. Ken Shamrock is headed into the Impact Wrestling [...]
Sep 25 - In something that nobody ever thought would happen in any context, it appears as though The Rock is going to appear on an Impact Wrestling broadcast. Ken Shamrock is headed into the Impact Wrestling [...]