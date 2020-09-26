Their report notes that Peyton as been working hard on becoming a better in-ring performer, and top WWE officials, including Vince McMahon, have been impressed with her efforts.

In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton has garnered a lot of respect from WWE officials and her fellow Superstars as of late due to her work ethic and positive attitude.

» More News From This Feed

Backstage News Regarding Peyton Royce's Status with WWE

In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton h[...] Sep 26 - In an update on the status of former IIconics member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce, WrestleTalk.com is reporting that Peyton h[...]

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Discusses His Recent WWE Release

Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling [...] Sep 26 - Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda recently discusses his release from WWE due to budget cuts during an appearance on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling [...]

WWE Planning To Leave The ThunderDome Soon?

WWE is reportedly looking into the idea of running outdoor television shows once their contract with The Amway Center expires, according to insider so[...] Sep 26 - WWE is reportedly looking into the idea of running outdoor television shows once their contract with The Amway Center expires, according to insider so[...]

Alexa Bliss Reveals That She Originally Pitched Working w/ Bray Wyatt Years Ago

WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the United Kingdom's Metro and revealed that she originally pitched an ide[...] Sep 26 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the United Kingdom's Metro and revealed that she originally pitched an ide[...]

Arn Anderson Comments On Who Was Behind Alex Riley’s Push Being Ended In WWE

On the latest episode of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Alex Riley’s push suddenly ending in WWE and Serena Deeb bein[...] Sep 26 - On the latest episode of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson discussed Alex Riley’s push suddenly ending in WWE and Serena Deeb bein[...]

16-Time WWE World Champion John Cena to Star in “Suicide Squad” Spin-Off Series “Peacemaker”

It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film&nb[...] Sep 26 - It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film&nb[...]

Another NXT Star Injured

It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while do[...] Sep 26 - It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while do[...]

Larry Zbysko On Teaming With Arn Anderson, What He Believes Is Missing From Modern Wrestling

Larry Zbysko appeared on the Arm Drag Takedown podcast and discussed teaming with Arn Anderson. “I wasn’t big on tag teaming; I liked b[...] Sep 26 - Larry Zbysko appeared on the Arm Drag Takedown podcast and discussed teaming with Arn Anderson. “I wasn’t big on tag teaming; I liked b[...]

Tessa Blanchard Explains Why She's Been On Hiatus From Professional Wrestling

Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Ins[...] Sep 26 - Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Ins[...]

John Morrison On His Match Against Austin Aries At Bound For Glory, What He Feels Is Missing From The Wrestling Business

During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 e[...] Sep 26 - During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 e[...]

Aleister Black On Developing His Character, Reveals His Entrance Lift Came From The Undertaker

During his appearance on D'Von Dudley's Table Talk, Aleister Black discussed how he's approached creating his persona in WWE. "Yes, I love theatric[...] Sep 26 - During his appearance on D'Von Dudley's Table Talk, Aleister Black discussed how he's approached creating his persona in WWE. "Yes, I love theatric[...]

Erick Rowan On Possiblity Of Reuniting With Brodie Lee

Erick Rowan did a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former tag-team partner Brodie Le[...] Sep 26 - Erick Rowan did a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former tag-team partner Brodie Le[...]

T-BAR Says "WWE is paying us to destroy their company."

Fans have been heavily criticizing everything to do with this new Retribution stable in WWE, but they seemingly always have an answer ready for whatev[...] Sep 26 - Fans have been heavily criticizing everything to do with this new Retribution stable in WWE, but they seemingly always have an answer ready for whatev[...]

WCW Superstar Returns to WWE Backstage Role

Former WWE and WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his backstage producer role this week, after being previously furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic. [...] Sep 26 - Former WWE and WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his backstage producer role this week, after being previously furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic. [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/25/20)

Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Sami Zayn defeats AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy *Sin[...] Sep 26 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Sami Zayn defeats AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy *Sin[...]

Update on Ric Flair's New Sneakers Deal With Adidas

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has revealed the look of his shoes that will be coming out courtesy of Adidas. "Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To[...] Sep 25 - "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has revealed the look of his shoes that will be coming out courtesy of Adidas. "Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To[...]

WWE NXT UK's "Takeover: Dublin" Event Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

Once again, WWE NXT UK's Takeover event for Dublin has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now scheduled for June 20t[...] Sep 25 - Once again, WWE NXT UK's Takeover event for Dublin has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now scheduled for June 20t[...]

Retribution Mock Tom Hardy Following T-BAR/Bane Comparison

WWE's Retribution faction has been the subject of many jokes. CM Punk implied one of their masks was made out of a paper plate, for one. But another j[...] Sep 25 - WWE's Retribution faction has been the subject of many jokes. CM Punk implied one of their masks was made out of a paper plate, for one. But another j[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Retribution Storyline "Sucks"

On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE's Retribution faction. "I think it sucks. Why are they there? What's the story? What [...] Sep 25 - On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE's Retribution faction. "I think it sucks. Why are they there? What's the story? What [...]

The Rock To Appear On Impact Wrestling

In something that nobody ever thought would happen in any context, it appears as though The Rock is going to appear on an Impact Wrestling broadcast. [...] Sep 25 - In something that nobody ever thought would happen in any context, it appears as though The Rock is going to appear on an Impact Wrestling broadcast. [...]

New NXT UK Head Writer

Inside The Ropes has reported that PROGRESS co-owner Glen Joseph, who has been a producer for NXT UK, has left the brand due to "personal reasons." T[...] Sep 25 - Inside The Ropes has reported that PROGRESS co-owner Glen Joseph, who has been a producer for NXT UK, has left the brand due to "personal reasons." T[...]

Three NXT Stars Injured in One Night

Tegan Nox was attacked by Candace LeRae on NXT this past Wednesday and the focus was made on her knee. This was actually to write her off, as she has [...] Sep 25 - Tegan Nox was attacked by Candace LeRae on NXT this past Wednesday and the focus was made on her knee. This was actually to write her off, as she has [...]