Alexa Bliss Reveals That She Originally Pitched Working w/ Bray Wyatt Years Ago

WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the United Kingdom's Metro and revealed that she originally pitched an idea to WWE management about working a program with Bray Wyatt quite some time ago, but the idea never materialized:

“Working with Bray has been awesome. I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, and it never really got off the ground just because it didn’t make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that’s out of the box or a bit different, I’m a big fan of – acting, portraying a character. So this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It’s been very interesting. We don’t know where it’s going – you know as much as I know – but it’s been a lot of fun and I’m [excited] to see where it goes.

The original idea was when I first debuted, and it was the same kind of deal. I wanted to have some kind of involvement with his character because it’s so good and so compelling. He commits fully into that and does so much research. He’s so good at his craft and who wouldn’t wanna work with someone like that?”