16-Time WWE World Champion John Cena to Star in “Suicide Squad” Spin-Off Series “Peacemaker”

The WWE Universe meets the DC Universe as John Cena is set to star in the “Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker.” The 16-time World Champion will play the title role for the upcoming HBO Max series.
The show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, who is described as a man “who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”
The latest edition of “Suicide Squad” is set for the big screen Aug. 6, 2021, as the series will provide the first glimpse of Cena’s Peacemaker persona. Production will begin in early 2021 with “Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn helming the project.
Cena also currently hosts Nickelodeon’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” and has starred in films such as “Blockers,” “Trainwreck,” “Bumblebee,” “Ferdinand,” and the upcoming ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Cena will also serve as a co-executive producer for the “Peacemaker” series.
WWE Honored with Cablefax 2020 FAXIES Awards WWE was recently honored with several awards at Cablefax's 2020 FAXIES. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE captured several honors at the prestigious Cablefax FAXIES 2020. WWE Advanced Media E[...]
Another NXT Star Injured It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while doing training for kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jits[...]
Sep 26 - Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Instagram, she's explained why she's been on a hiatus[...]
Sep 26 - During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 event. John Morrison on his match with Austin Arie[...]
Sep 26 - During his appearance on D'Von Dudley's Table Talk, Aleister Black discussed how he's approached creating his persona in WWE. "Yes, I love theatrics; I think theatrics in wrestling go hand and hand[...]
Sep 26 - Fans have been heavily criticizing everything to do with this new Retribution stable in WWE, but they seemingly always have an answer ready for whatever question gets thrown their way. It was asked w[...]
WCW Superstar Returns to WWE Backstage Role Former WWE and WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his backstage producer role this week, after being previously furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially returning by working during the Friday N[...]
SmackDown Quick Results (09/25/20) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Sami Zayn defeats AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy *Singles Match* Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Gran Metali[...]
Sep 25 - "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has revealed the look of his shoes that will be coming out courtesy of Adidas. "Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin’ And Profilin&rs[...]
Sep 25 - Once again, WWE NXT UK's Takeover event for Dublin has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now scheduled for June 20th, 2021. It's likely that NXT UK will schedule a [...]
Sep 25 - WWE's Retribution faction has been the subject of many jokes. CM Punk implied one of their masks was made out of a paper plate, for one. But another joke that T-BAR specifically is getting, is compari[...]
Eric Bischoff Says Retribution Storyline "Sucks" On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE's Retribution faction. "I think it sucks. Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? [...]
The Rock To Appear On Impact Wrestling In something that nobody ever thought would happen in any context, it appears as though The Rock is going to appear on an Impact Wrestling broadcast. Ken Shamrock is headed into the Impact Wrestling [...]
New NXT UK Head Writer Inside The Ropes has reported that PROGRESS co-owner Glen Joseph, who has been a producer for NXT UK, has left the brand due to "personal reasons." To replace him, PROGRESS founder Jim Smallman has s[...]
Three NXT Stars Injured in One Night Tegan Nox was attacked by Candace LeRae on NXT this past Wednesday and the focus was made on her knee. This was actually to write her off, as she has legitimately suffered an injury. She'll be underg[...]
Sep 25 - During his appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Undertaker discussed the Boneyard Match and why he brought back his old American Badass persona for it. The Undertaker on bringing back the Ame[...]
Sep 25 - WWE's Retribution faction has been trying to raise chaos from the onset of their debut. It seems like nobody is safe from Retribution's wrath... except for X-Pac. Our mission is to destroy the @WW[...]
Sep 25 - NXT star Chelsea Green has confirmed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19--- but has recovered and is now back to 100%. She posted the following: "It feels so good to be out and about again after [...]
Sep 25 - Due to Bound for Glory being right around the corner, IMPACT Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo has cancelled her scheduled appearances for GCW's The Collective. Unfortunately, I’v[...]
Sep 25 - During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Francine discussed her WWE run and how she never wanted to go to WWE in the first place. "I never wanted to work there. Everybody thinks that's the mecca a[...]
AEW Stadium Stampede Airs During NFL Halftime Show AEW's Stadium Stampede match aired on the big screen during the halftime show for the NFL game of the Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins. Several AEW stars were also in attendance tonight, including Chris Jer[...]
Sep 24 - In another report earlier tonight, WWE confirmed that there was a COVID-19 outbreak within NXT's roster and the Performance Center. Well, now thanks to PWInsider, we've got a little more insight into [...]