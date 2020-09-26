Larry Zbysko On Teaming With Arn Anderson, What He Believes Is Missing From Modern Wrestling

“[Years ago] people could get emotionally involved in the suspense, and when something happened, they blew the roof off the place. In my case, I was followed down the highway…I got stabbed in the ass in a riot…. My car was smashed. I had to hide on other guys’ trunks. The difference today, today’s humanity doesn’t believe anything they see on TV any more. One thing professional wrestling has lost hold of is that emotional connection [with audiences].”

He also talked about what he believes is missing from professional wrestling.

“I wasn’t big on tag teaming; I liked being a singles guy. You usually got more money, more recognition and the top spot. Especially at my age, and doing what I did, I didn’t mind tag teaming because it wasn’t quite as brutal. Even though it was brutal, it wasn’t quite as brutal. Arn was great. Arn was the perfect guy. I loved being teamed with Arn. Arn had the look and knowledge, especially with the way people thought of me. People really thought I was an asshole! Arn was a fun guy to travel with. He’s a funny guy!”

Larry Zbysko appeared on the Arm Drag Takedown podcast and discussed teaming with Arn Anderson.

WWE Honored with Cablefax 2020 FAXIES Awards

WWE was recently honored with several awards at Cablefax's 2020 FAXIES. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE captured several honors at the prest[...] Sep 26 - WWE was recently honored with several awards at Cablefax's 2020 FAXIES. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE captured several honors at the prest[...]

16-Time WWE World Champion John Cena to Star in “Suicide Squad” Spin-Off Series “Peacemaker”

It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film&nb[...] Sep 26 - It's been announced that 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to star in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is a spin-off of the film&nb[...]

Another NXT Star Injured

It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while do[...] Sep 26 - It's being reported by Dave Meltzer that the reason Bobby Fish didn't appear on NXT this past Wednesday was because he suffered a knee injury while do[...]

Tessa Blanchard Explains Why She's Been On Hiatus From Professional Wrestling

Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Ins[...] Sep 26 - Following her departure from Impact Wrestling, many fans were wondering why she had been gone from wrestling for so long. Well, in an entry on her Ins[...]

John Morrison On His Match Against Austin Aries At Bound For Glory, What He Feels Is Missing From The Wrestling Business

During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 e[...] Sep 26 - During his appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his match against Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2018 e[...]

Aleister Black On Developing His Character, Reveals His Entrance Lift Came From The Undertaker

During his appearance on D'Von Dudley's Table Talk, Aleister Black discussed how he's approached creating his persona in WWE. "Yes, I love theatric[...] Sep 26 - During his appearance on D'Von Dudley's Table Talk, Aleister Black discussed how he's approached creating his persona in WWE. "Yes, I love theatric[...]

Erick Rowan On Possiblity Of Reuniting With Brodie Lee

Erick Rowan did a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former tag-team partner Brodie Le[...] Sep 26 - Erick Rowan did a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former tag-team partner Brodie Le[...]

T-BAR Says "WWE is paying us to destroy their company."

Fans have been heavily criticizing everything to do with this new Retribution stable in WWE, but they seemingly always have an answer ready for whatev[...] Sep 26 - Fans have been heavily criticizing everything to do with this new Retribution stable in WWE, but they seemingly always have an answer ready for whatev[...]

WCW Superstar Returns to WWE Backstage Role

Former WWE and WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his backstage producer role this week, after being previously furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic. [...] Sep 26 - Former WWE and WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his backstage producer role this week, after being previously furloughed due the COVID-19 pandemic. [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/25/20)

Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Sami Zayn defeats AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy *Sin[...] Sep 26 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Sami Zayn defeats AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy *Sin[...]

Update on Ric Flair's New Sneakers Deal With Adidas

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has revealed the look of his shoes that will be coming out courtesy of Adidas. "Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To[...] Sep 25 - "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has revealed the look of his shoes that will be coming out courtesy of Adidas. "Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To[...]

WWE NXT UK's "Takeover: Dublin" Event Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

Once again, WWE NXT UK's Takeover event for Dublin has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now scheduled for June 20t[...] Sep 25 - Once again, WWE NXT UK's Takeover event for Dublin has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is now scheduled for June 20t[...]

Retribution Mock Tom Hardy Following T-BAR/Bane Comparison

WWE's Retribution faction has been the subject of many jokes. CM Punk implied one of their masks was made out of a paper plate, for one. But another j[...] Sep 25 - WWE's Retribution faction has been the subject of many jokes. CM Punk implied one of their masks was made out of a paper plate, for one. But another j[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Retribution Storyline "Sucks"

On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE's Retribution faction. "I think it sucks. Why are they there? What's the story? What [...] Sep 25 - On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE's Retribution faction. "I think it sucks. Why are they there? What's the story? What [...]

The Rock To Appear On Impact Wrestling

In something that nobody ever thought would happen in any context, it appears as though The Rock is going to appear on an Impact Wrestling broadcast. [...] Sep 25 - In something that nobody ever thought would happen in any context, it appears as though The Rock is going to appear on an Impact Wrestling broadcast. [...]

New NXT UK Head Writer

Inside The Ropes has reported that PROGRESS co-owner Glen Joseph, who has been a producer for NXT UK, has left the brand due to "personal reasons." T[...] Sep 25 - Inside The Ropes has reported that PROGRESS co-owner Glen Joseph, who has been a producer for NXT UK, has left the brand due to "personal reasons." T[...]

Three NXT Stars Injured in One Night

Tegan Nox was attacked by Candace LeRae on NXT this past Wednesday and the focus was made on her knee. This was actually to write her off, as she has [...] Sep 25 - Tegan Nox was attacked by Candace LeRae on NXT this past Wednesday and the focus was made on her knee. This was actually to write her off, as she has [...]

The Undertaker On The Boneyard Match, Why He Brought Back American Badass Character

During his appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Undertaker discussed the Boneyard Match and why he brought back his old American Badass person[...] Sep 25 - During his appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Undertaker discussed the Boneyard Match and why he brought back his old American Badass person[...]

Retribution's T-BAR Says There's Only One WWE Alumni Who Is Safe

WWE's Retribution faction has been trying to raise chaos from the onset of their debut. It seems like nobody is safe from Retribution's wrath... exce[...] Sep 25 - WWE's Retribution faction has been trying to raise chaos from the onset of their debut. It seems like nobody is safe from Retribution's wrath... exce[...]

Chelsea Green Has Successfully Recovered from COVID-19

NXT star Chelsea Green has confirmed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19--- but has recovered and is now back to 100%. She posted the following: [...] Sep 25 - NXT star Chelsea Green has confirmed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19--- but has recovered and is now back to 100%. She posted the following: [...]

Deonna Purrazzo Cancels GCW: The Collective Appearances

Due to Bound for Glory being right around the corner, IMPACT Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo has cancelled her scheduled appearances for[...] Sep 25 - Due to Bound for Glory being right around the corner, IMPACT Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo has cancelled her scheduled appearances for[...]

Francine Recalls How Her WWE RAW Debut Was Cancelled At The Last Minute

During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Francine discussed her WWE run and how she never wanted to go to WWE in the first place. "I never wanted [...] Sep 25 - During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Francine discussed her WWE run and how she never wanted to go to WWE in the first place. "I never wanted [...]

AEW Stadium Stampede Airs During NFL Halftime Show

AEW's Stadium Stampede match aired on the big screen during the halftime show for the NFL game of the Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins. Several AEW stars we[...] Sep 25 - AEW's Stadium Stampede match aired on the big screen during the halftime show for the NFL game of the Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins. Several AEW stars we[...]