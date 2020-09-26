Erick Rowan On Possiblity Of Reuniting With Brodie Lee
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Sep 26, 2020
Erick Rowan did a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former tag-team partner Brodie Lee.
“I’m not really sure how to answer that question because I’m not used to him being the leader, I’ll have to watch a little bit more of his stuff. Yeah, I’d love to lock back up with Brodie and get back together, but there’s a place and a time for it, you know? Now just might not be the right time.”
Rowan also explained that he hasn't signed with any wrestling company right now, as he doesn't want to get lost in the shuffle like he did in WWE. But he is staying in ring shape, so him showing up somewhere isn't completely off the table.
