X-Pac, real name Sean Waltman, (that's spelled S-E-A-N), replied in a tweet, telling T-BAR to DM him if there was anything he could do to help.

Our mission is to destroy the @WWE and we will do so by laying waste to every single Superstar, past and present. The only exception to this is @TheRealXPac , because X-PAC is an outstanding name. #RETRIBUTION

It seems like nobody is safe from Retribution's wrath... except for X-Pac.

WWE's Retribution faction has been trying to raise chaos from the onset of their debut.

Retribution's T-BAR Says There's Only One WWE Alumni Who Is Safe

Chelsea Green Has Successfully Recovered from COVID-19

NXT star Chelsea Green has confirmed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19--- but has recovered and is now back to 100%. She posted the following: "It feels so good to be out and about again after [...] Sep 25 - NXT star Chelsea Green has confirmed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19--- but has recovered and is now back to 100%. She posted the following: "It feels so good to be out and about again after [...]

Deonna Purrazzo Cancels GCW: The Collective Appearances

Due to Bound for Glory being right around the corner, IMPACT Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo has cancelled her scheduled appearances for GCW's The Collective. Unfortunately, I’v[...] Sep 25 - Due to Bound for Glory being right around the corner, IMPACT Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo has cancelled her scheduled appearances for GCW's The Collective. Unfortunately, I’v[...]

Francine Recalls How Her WWE RAW Debut Was Cancelled At The Last Minute

During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Francine discussed her WWE run and how she never wanted to go to WWE in the first place. "I never wanted to work there. Everybody thinks that's the mecca a[...] Sep 25 - During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Francine discussed her WWE run and how she never wanted to go to WWE in the first place. "I never wanted to work there. Everybody thinks that's the mecca a[...]

AEW Stadium Stampede Airs During NFL Halftime Show

AEW's Stadium Stampede match aired on the big screen during the halftime show for the NFL game of the Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins. Several AEW stars were also in attendance tonight, including Chris Jer[...] Sep 25 - AEW's Stadium Stampede match aired on the big screen during the halftime show for the NFL game of the Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins. Several AEW stars were also in attendance tonight, including Chris Jer[...]

How WWE's COVID-19 Outbreak Spread, Possibility Of Spreading To Main Roster

In another report earlier tonight, WWE confirmed that there was a COVID-19 outbreak within NXT's roster and the Performance Center. Well, now thanks to PWInsider, we've got a little more insight into [...] Sep 24 - In another report earlier tonight, WWE confirmed that there was a COVID-19 outbreak within NXT's roster and the Performance Center. Well, now thanks to PWInsider, we've got a little more insight into [...]

Serena Deeb Voluntarily Pulls Out of UWN Event As COVID-19 Precaution

AEW's latest signee Serena Deeb has pulled out of her scheduled appearance at next week's UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view event. “Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who[...] Sep 24 - AEW's latest signee Serena Deeb has pulled out of her scheduled appearance at next week's UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view event. “Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who[...]

WWE Confirms Internal COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE has released a statement confirming the COVID-19 outbreak within the NXT roster and Performance Center trainees. “As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of w[...] Sep 24 - WWE has released a statement confirming the COVID-19 outbreak within the NXT roster and Performance Center trainees. “As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of w[...]

NWA Power Will Return, Nick Aldis Confirms

A fan expressed disappointment, as he felt that NWA Power was gone forever due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting it on hiatus. Nick Aldis was quick to make sure that fans knew this wasn't true. &ldq[...] Sep 24 - A fan expressed disappointment, as he felt that NWA Power was gone forever due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting it on hiatus. Nick Aldis was quick to make sure that fans knew this wasn't true. &ldq[...]

Two Matches + Segment Advertised For SmackDown

WWE has announced two matches for this Friday's SmackDown. First up, we have Sami Zayn taking on Jeff Hardy before the triple threat ladder match with AJ Styles at Clash of Champions. Then, we have A[...] Sep 24 - WWE has announced two matches for this Friday's SmackDown. First up, we have Sami Zayn taking on Jeff Hardy before the triple threat ladder match with AJ Styles at Clash of Champions. Then, we have A[...]

Miro Suffers Minor Injury in AEW Debut

During his in-ring debut with AEW, Miro suffered a minor injury. The word is that Miro tweaked his ankle slightly after getting sent down to the floor during the tag-team match. The injury is said t[...] Sep 24 - During his in-ring debut with AEW, Miro suffered a minor injury. The word is that Miro tweaked his ankle slightly after getting sent down to the floor during the tag-team match. The injury is said t[...]

John Morrison On What He's Learned From The Miz

During his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's show, John Morrison revealed what his favorite WrestleMania moment was. “Gotta be the moonsault off the ladder in Orlando at WrestleMania 24. Either[...] Sep 24 - During his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's show, John Morrison revealed what his favorite WrestleMania moment was. “Gotta be the moonsault off the ladder in Orlando at WrestleMania 24. Either[...]

AJ Styles Reveals His Favorite Ladder Match of All Time

On his Twitch stream, AJ Styles was asked what his favorite ladder match of all time. "I think we can all agree that the first one between Matt and Jeff Hardy against Edge and Christian changed it [...] Sep 24 - On his Twitch stream, AJ Styles was asked what his favorite ladder match of all time. "I think we can all agree that the first one between Matt and Jeff Hardy against Edge and Christian changed it [...]

AEW Wrestler Tests Positive for COVID-19, More Rumored

Fightful has been able to confirm that several AEW stars who competed in the September 9th tapings have tested positive for COVID-19. The one name that has been confirmed to have COVID-19 is "The Murd[...] Sep 24 - Fightful has been able to confirm that several AEW stars who competed in the September 9th tapings have tested positive for COVID-19. The one name that has been confirmed to have COVID-19 is "The Murd[...]

The Rock on The Road Warriors: "They always took good care of me and made sure I learned."

Following the passing of Road Warrior Animal, The Rock took to his Instagram to post about both of the late Road Warriors in an entry about his early days in the WWF. RIP brother.Really saddened to[...] Sep 24 - Following the passing of Road Warrior Animal, The Rock took to his Instagram to post about both of the late Road Warriors in an entry about his early days in the WWF. RIP brother.Really saddened to[...]

Triple H Praises Kyle O'Reilly

On last night's episode of WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly became the #1 contender to Finn Balor's NXT Championship, which means he will face Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4th. Following this, Triple H too[...] Sep 24 - On last night's episode of WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly became the #1 contender to Finn Balor's NXT Championship, which means he will face Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4th. Following this, Triple H too[...]

AEW Announce Special "30 Years of Chris Jericho" Edition of Dynamite

It has been announced that in two weeks, on October 7th, AEW will be airing a special edition of AEW Dynamite which will pay tribute to Chris Jericho's 30-year-career. It's unknown at this point what[...] Sep 24 - It has been announced that in two weeks, on October 7th, AEW will be airing a special edition of AEW Dynamite which will pay tribute to Chris Jericho's 30-year-career. It's unknown at this point what[...]

Former Champion Returning At NXT Takeover

WWE has aired a vignette hyping that a "former champion" is on his way to NXT Takeover, which will be airing on October 4th. The vignette, which is shot through the eyes of a camcorder with night vis[...] Sep 24 - WWE has aired a vignette hyping that a "former champion" is on his way to NXT Takeover, which will be airing on October 4th. The vignette, which is shot through the eyes of a camcorder with night vis[...]

AEW Star Returns on Dynamite With a New Look

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, an AEW star who has been off television for over a month made his return. Former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made a grand entrance, attacking Brodie Lee following his TNT title [...] Sep 24 - Tonight on AEW Dynamite, an AEW star who has been off television for over a month made his return. Former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made a grand entrance, attacking Brodie Lee following his TNT title [...]

CM Punk Mocks Retribution's Slapjack on Instagram, T-Bar Responds

CM Punk took to his Instagram to mock Retribution, posting a screenshot of him with the caption: "When you're bored in catering and there's an abundance of paper plates." Well, Retribution's T-[...] Sep 24 - CM Punk took to his Instagram to mock Retribution, posting a screenshot of him with the caption: "When you're bored in catering and there's an abundance of paper plates." Well, Retribution's T-[...]

Paul Heyman On Why He Aligned Himself With Roman Reigns

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman explained why he and Roman Reigns have become aligned. “Take it any way that you want it but I also said it on Friday Night SmackDown, if y[...] Sep 23 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman explained why he and Roman Reigns have become aligned. “Take it any way that you want it but I also said it on Friday Night SmackDown, if y[...]

Two Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE NXT (9/30/2020)

The following matches have been announced for next week's NXT. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai Shotzi Blackh[...] Sep 23 - The following matches have been announced for next week's NXT. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai Shotzi Blackh[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/23/2020)

Miro and Kip Sabian defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss Hangman Page defeated Evil Uno Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse and Diamante Jon Moxley [...] Sep 23 - Miro and Kip Sabian defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss Hangman Page defeated Evil Uno Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse and Diamante Jon Moxley [...]

Dusty Rhodes Told FTR "Never To Leave Each Other's Side"

During their appearance on The Push, FTR revealed that Dusty Rhodes was the driving force in getting them together. Dax Harwood stated: “Dusty wanted us to be a team. I think he enjoyed that[...] Sep 23 - During their appearance on The Push, FTR revealed that Dusty Rhodes was the driving force in getting them together. Dax Harwood stated: “Dusty wanted us to be a team. I think he enjoyed that[...]