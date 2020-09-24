How WWE's COVID-19 Outbreak Spread, Possibility Of Spreading To Main Roster

In another report earlier tonight, WWE confirmed that there was a COVID-19 outbreak within NXT's roster and the Performance Center. Well, now thanks to PWInsider, we've got a little more insight into what's going on.

“The belief among several sources is that the outbreak started after a NXT talent threw a party that fellow trainees attended, leading to an asymptomatic transmission of the virus that then spread among those who work and train in the Performance Center. We are told there have been a number of those who have tested positive this week, both trainees and staff.

...As a safeguard to prevent further spread, PWInsider.com is also told that talents and staff working at the PC or on NXT tapings will not be allowed to work Raw or Smackdown tapings at the Thunderdome in Orlando until further notice.”

However, there remains a fear among several we have spoken with that given the potential of asymptomatic COVID-19 transmissions and that NXT trainees were working as masked Retribution members on Monday’s Raw taping, that there could have indeed been potential cross-contamination to the main roster.”