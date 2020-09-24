WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Two Matches + Segment Advertised For SmackDown WWE has announced two matches for this Friday's SmackDown. First up, we have Sami Zayn taking on Jeff Hardy before the triple threat ladder match with AJ Styles at Clash of Champions. Then, we have A[...]
Miro Suffers Minor Injury in AEW Debut During his in-ring debut with AEW, Miro suffered a minor injury. The word is that Miro tweaked his ankle slightly after getting sent down to the floor during the tag-team match. The injury is said t[...]
John Morrison On What He's Learned From The Miz During his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's show, John Morrison revealed what his favorite WrestleMania moment was. “Gotta be the moonsault off the ladder in Orlando at WrestleMania 24. Either[...]
Triple H Praises Kyle O'Reilly On last night's episode of WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly became the #1 contender to Finn Balor's NXT Championship, which means he will face Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4th. Following this, Triple H too[...]
Former Champion Returning At NXT Takeover WWE has aired a vignette hyping that a "former champion" is on his way to NXT Takeover, which will be airing on October 4th. The vignette, which is shot through the eyes of a camcorder with night vis[...]
AEW Star Returns on Dynamite With a New Look Tonight on AEW Dynamite, an AEW star who has been off television for over a month made his return. Former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made a grand entrance, attacking Brodie Lee following his TNT title [...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/23/2020) Miro and Kip Sabian defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss Hangman Page defeated Evil Uno Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse and Diamante Jon Moxley [...]
AEW Late Night Dynamite Viewership The viewership numbers for AEW's Late Night Dynamite special are in. The special episode did 585,000 viewers on Tuesday night, airing after the NBA game at 12:30AM. It ranked #9 in the top 150 shows[...]
Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away Sad news this morning, as it turns out Road Warrior Animal, real name Joe Laurinaitus, has passed away. Animal was part of the legendary Legion of Doom tag-team with his partner, Hawk. They were indu[...]
AEW Late Night Dynamite Results (9/22/2020) AEW aired a special one hour late-night edition of Dynamite last night--- but don't worry, AEW fans. You're will getting your regularly scheduled Dynamite tonight. But in the meantime, here's the resu[...]
