AEW Announce Special "30 Years of Chris Jericho" Edition of Dynamite

IT'S 30 YEARS OF JERICHO! Join us LIVE as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of @IAmJericho on October 7th! pic.twitter.com/WDrxgo3NzI

It's unknown at this point what is planned for this show. but it's very likely it will be integrated into Jericho's current storylines.

It has been announced that in two weeks, on October 7th, AEW will be airing a special edition of AEW Dynamite which will pay tribute to Chris Jericho's 30-year-career.

Triple H Praises Kyle O'Reilly

On last night's episode of WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly became the #1 contender to Finn Balor's NXT Championship, which means he will face Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4th. Following this, Triple H too[...] Sep 24 - On last night's episode of WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly became the #1 contender to Finn Balor's NXT Championship, which means he will face Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4th. Following this, Triple H too[...]

Former Champion Returning At NXT Takeover

WWE has aired a vignette hyping that a "former champion" is on his way to NXT Takeover, which will be airing on October 4th. The vignette, which is shot through the eyes of a camcorder with night vis[...] Sep 24 - WWE has aired a vignette hyping that a "former champion" is on his way to NXT Takeover, which will be airing on October 4th. The vignette, which is shot through the eyes of a camcorder with night vis[...]

AEW Star Returns on Dynamite With a New Look

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, an AEW star who has been off television for over a month made his return. Former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made a grand entrance, attacking Brodie Lee following his TNT title [...] Sep 24 - Tonight on AEW Dynamite, an AEW star who has been off television for over a month made his return. Former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made a grand entrance, attacking Brodie Lee following his TNT title [...]

CM Punk Mocks Retribution's Slapjack on Instagram, T-Bar Responds

CM Punk took to his Instagram to mock Retribution, posting a screenshot of him with the caption: "When you're bored in catering and there's an abundance of paper plates." Well, Retribution's T-[...] Sep 24 - CM Punk took to his Instagram to mock Retribution, posting a screenshot of him with the caption: "When you're bored in catering and there's an abundance of paper plates." Well, Retribution's T-[...]

Paul Heyman On Why He Aligned Himself With Roman Reigns

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman explained why he and Roman Reigns have become aligned. “Take it any way that you want it but I also said it on Friday Night SmackDown, if y[...] Sep 23 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman explained why he and Roman Reigns have become aligned. “Take it any way that you want it but I also said it on Friday Night SmackDown, if y[...]

Two Matches Announced for Next Week's WWE NXT (9/30/2020)

The following matches have been announced for next week's NXT. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai Shotzi Blackh[...] Sep 23 - The following matches have been announced for next week's NXT. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai Shotzi Blackh[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/23/2020)

Miro and Kip Sabian defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss Hangman Page defeated Evil Uno Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse and Diamante Jon Moxley [...] Sep 23 - Miro and Kip Sabian defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss Hangman Page defeated Evil Uno Brodie Lee defeated Orange Cassidy Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse and Diamante Jon Moxley [...]

Dusty Rhodes Told FTR "Never To Leave Each Other's Side"

During their appearance on The Push, FTR revealed that Dusty Rhodes was the driving force in getting them together. Dax Harwood stated: “Dusty wanted us to be a team. I think he enjoyed that[...] Sep 23 - During their appearance on The Push, FTR revealed that Dusty Rhodes was the driving force in getting them together. Dax Harwood stated: “Dusty wanted us to be a team. I think he enjoyed that[...]

WWE Files in Opposition of Cody Rhodes Trademark Attempts

PWInsider has provided an update on WWE's trademark battle with Cody Rhodes with WWE. A year ago, Cody Rhodes filed trademarks for past WCW event names such as “Slamboree” and “The [...] Sep 23 - PWInsider has provided an update on WWE's trademark battle with Cody Rhodes with WWE. A year ago, Cody Rhodes filed trademarks for past WCW event names such as “Slamboree” and “The [...]

AEW Late Night Dynamite Viewership

The viewership numbers for AEW's Late Night Dynamite special are in. The special episode did 585,000 viewers on Tuesday night, airing after the NBA game at 12:30AM. It ranked #9 in the top 150 shows[...] Sep 23 - The viewership numbers for AEW's Late Night Dynamite special are in. The special episode did 585,000 viewers on Tuesday night, airing after the NBA game at 12:30AM. It ranked #9 in the top 150 shows[...]

Zak Zodiac, Paige's Brother, Announces He's Going To Have Another Child

Zak Bevis, who many may know from the 2019 movie "Fighting With My Family", has announced that he is about to have a third child. Bevis is also going to be one of the subjects of a four part document[...] Sep 23 - Zak Bevis, who many may know from the 2019 movie "Fighting With My Family", has announced that he is about to have a third child. Bevis is also going to be one of the subjects of a four part document[...]

WWE Superstars "Feel Bad" for Retribution Members

Several WWE Superstars have spoken to Fightful, who have gone on record to say they feel bad for the members of Retribution. One wrestler said “they’ve worked so long and are facing a bat[...] Sep 23 - Several WWE Superstars have spoken to Fightful, who have gone on record to say they feel bad for the members of Retribution. One wrestler said “they’ve worked so long and are facing a bat[...]

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & Other Non-WWE Wrestlers Found In 2K Battlegrounds

More non-WWE wrestlers have been discovered in the company's new game 2K Battlegrounds, after the recent Tessa Blanchard controversy. Earlier this month, players discovered an edited image of I[...] Sep 23 - More non-WWE wrestlers have been discovered in the company's new game 2K Battlegrounds, after the recent Tessa Blanchard controversy. Earlier this month, players discovered an edited image of I[...]

Rob Van Dam Says WWE Should "Keep Doing Their Own Thing"

Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about some of the cross-promotions going on in pro wrestling, such as Thunder Rosa appearing on AEW while she's currently NWA W[...] Sep 23 - Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about some of the cross-promotions going on in pro wrestling, such as Thunder Rosa appearing on AEW while she's currently NWA W[...]

Best Friends Talk About Trent's Time in WWE, Orange Cassidy Rise

During their appearance on the AEW Unrestricted pocast, the Best Friends had the opportunity to talk about WWE. Orange Cassidy flatly stated that he "never tried out for WWE", where as Trent went mor[...] Sep 23 - During their appearance on the AEW Unrestricted pocast, the Best Friends had the opportunity to talk about WWE. Orange Cassidy flatly stated that he "never tried out for WWE", where as Trent went mor[...]

Drew McIntyre: "I'm building my relationship with Mr. McMahon."

In an interview with PWI Insider, Drew McIntyre had a bit to say about Vince McMahon. "Backstage, I'm obviously building my relationship with Mr. McMahon. There's always lessons to be learned, when[...] Sep 23 - In an interview with PWI Insider, Drew McIntyre had a bit to say about Vince McMahon. "Backstage, I'm obviously building my relationship with Mr. McMahon. There's always lessons to be learned, when[...]

Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away

Sad news this morning, as it turns out Road Warrior Animal, real name Joe Laurinaitus, has passed away. Animal was part of the legendary Legion of Doom tag-team with his partner, Hawk. They were indu[...] Sep 23 - Sad news this morning, as it turns out Road Warrior Animal, real name Joe Laurinaitus, has passed away. Animal was part of the legendary Legion of Doom tag-team with his partner, Hawk. They were indu[...]

AEW Late Night Dynamite Results (9/22/2020)

AEW aired a special one hour late-night edition of Dynamite last night--- but don't worry, AEW fans. You're will getting your regularly scheduled Dynamite tonight. But in the meantime, here's the resu[...] Sep 23 - AEW aired a special one hour late-night edition of Dynamite last night--- but don't worry, AEW fans. You're will getting your regularly scheduled Dynamite tonight. But in the meantime, here's the resu[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (9/22/2020)

Trey Miguel defeated TJ Perkins and Chris Bey, becoming #1 contender for X-Division Championship Rohit Raju defeated Trey Miguel to retain X-Division Championship Susie Yung defeated Kimber Lee R[...] Sep 23 - Trey Miguel defeated TJ Perkins and Chris Bey, becoming #1 contender for X-Division Championship Rohit Raju defeated Trey Miguel to retain X-Division Championship Susie Yung defeated Kimber Lee R[...]

Matt Hardy Health Update

Following the nasty fall he took at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy has gone on Twitter to tell the fans how he's doing. “Hey, everybody. I want to take a very quick minute and make this video to Twe[...] Sep 23 - Following the nasty fall he took at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy has gone on Twitter to tell the fans how he's doing. “Hey, everybody. I want to take a very quick minute and make this video to Twe[...]

Tonight's AEW Dynamite Lineup (9/23/2020)

Tonight's lineup for AEW Dynamite has been finalized. Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship[...] Sep 23 - Tonight's lineup for AEW Dynamite has been finalized. Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (9/22/2020)

The following are the results of AEW Dark's September 22nd, 2020 broadcast. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeat Fugeo Del Sol & Rembrandt Lewis Ricky Starks defeats Christopher [...] Sep 22 - The following are the results of AEW Dark's September 22nd, 2020 broadcast. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeat Fugeo Del Sol & Rembrandt Lewis Ricky Starks defeats Christopher [...]

Shotzi Blackheart Says She Loved Retribution's Debut, Talks About Her Career Progress in WWE

Shotzi Blackheart was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, where she's discussed many WWE related topics as she continues to make a name for herself. On being in the battle royal tomorrow for a chan[...] Sep 22 - Shotzi Blackheart was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, where she's discussed many WWE related topics as she continues to make a name for herself. On being in the battle royal tomorrow for a chan[...]