WWE Superstars "Feel Bad" for Retribution Members
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 23, 2020
Several WWE Superstars have spoken to Fightful, who have gone on record to say they feel bad for the members of Retribution.
One wrestler said “they’ve worked so long and are facing a battle to not make this look as dumb as it is.”
Apparently, the backstage sentiment among talent is that they find the new names for members of the faction to be "ridiculous." Another superstar said “It sounds like something out of a bad movie or game, but I’m not sure Vince plays games or watches movies anymore.”
