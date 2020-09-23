CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & Other Non-WWE Wrestlers Found In 2K Battlegrounds

More non-WWE wrestlers have been discovered in the company's new game 2K Battlegrounds, after the recent Tessa Blanchard controversy.

Earlier this month, players discovered an edited image of Impact's first-female World Champion used as part of the game's tutorials, but was subsequently removed after a complaint by photographer Basil Mahmud.

Now, fans have spotted several other non-WWE wrestlers, including AEW's Cody Rhodes, as an image of him tagging Ted DiBiase Jr. has been used to teach players how to tag.

CM Punk has also found himself in the game, as a pinfall he made on John Cena has been used, and though these images have been edited, they are clearly based on the former Superstars.

The difference between these pictures and the Blanchard image is that WWE took these photos, meaning they don't have to remove them.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds released earlier this month, replacing the cancelled WWE 2K21 following huge issues with last year's 2K20.