Rob Van Dam Says WWE Should "Keep Doing Their Own Thing"

Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he was asked about some of the cross-promotions going on in pro wrestling, such as Thunder Rosa appearing on AEW while she's currently NWA Women's Champion.

"I think it's super cool. Back in the territory days, they would do that. I think it's great to interchange and help the other companies out. What makes it difficult from the industry standpoint is it's hard to make a horizontal move. By that, I mean if you're a promotion on TV that everyone is talking about and you work with a local promotion in, say Fort Wayne, Indiana, then what does that do for the big promotion? Probably nothing. "You have to be careful of that. WWE did something somewhat recently where Triple H showed up at some place in the UK, but it's hard for [WWE] to do anything and it not being considered a step down. I think promotions that can help each other out both ways is super cool. I kinda think that WWE should just stay on the other side of the fence and keep doing their own thing."

The topic then came up of if RVD watches WWE.