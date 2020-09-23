WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Best Friends Talk About Trent's Time in WWE, Orange Cassidy Rise
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 23, 2020
During their appearance on the AEW Unrestricted pocast, the Best Friends had the opportunity to talk about WWE.
Orange Cassidy flatly stated that he "never tried out for WWE", where as Trent went more in depth with his WWE run.
"I got signed. I was in FCW when I was 19 - no, wait - 20. I was there from 2008 and then I was up on fake ECW for a little bit. It was like five years total from 2008 to beginning of 2013, but I was a little baby. Like, I shouldn't have been there; I didn't know what I was really doing."
Chuck Taylor later explained what it was like when Orange Cassidy started doing his gimmick.
"I've known him since 2006. Yeah, I've known him a long time. I've said it before in a bunch of interviews, but like, watching him since roughly 2008, I think you started doing Orange Cassidy more as a character and seeing him get from no reaction to negative reaction was usually where he lived. People just didn't understand, and if you fast forward to now, especially when we had crowds where he was like the most over guy on the show, it's insane. But watching people be like, 'what the hell is happening? Why is this guy out here? [From] 'I hate him' to now, that is real cool."
Orange Cassidy said that none of this success feels "real." His exact words were "we're sitting here talking to Tony Schiavonne about Orange Cassidy. What are we doing?"
Trent then told what it was like when Cassidy faced Pac at Revolution.
"I think that was my favorite AEW match so far. So, we were ringside cheering him on. He's getting his ass kicked, and then when he finally started hitting his comeback, the crowd was so hot for his comeback that I'm supposed to be like cheering for him on the outside, and I started like tearing up. I'm like, 'oh God, what am I doing? What am I doing? I'm crying ringside because his comeback is going so well. Yeah, that was a beautiful match."