Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush

Animal was part of the legendary Legion of Doom tag-team with his partner, Hawk. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Sad news this morning, as it turns out Road Warrior Animal, real name Joe Laurinaitus, has passed away.

