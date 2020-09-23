Matt Hardy Health Update
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 23, 2020
Following the nasty fall he took at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy has gone on Twitter to tell the fans how he's doing.
“Hey, everybody. I want to take a very quick minute and make this video to Tweet afterward. I just want to say to everyone out there who has sent me a message, or texted me, or DM’d me, or sent me a tweet or on Facebook, whatever it may be – there were so many. It was overwhelming and so humbling over the last few weeks. I’ve had a rough run the last few weeks, but so many people have reached out to check on me, and my condition, and health. There was just so much concern, and I’m so appreciative and humbled by it.”
“I just want to say thank you and let you know I’m okay and I’m going to be okay,” Hardy said. “I get knocked down a lot, but I’m going to do my damndest to get back up and I’m going to be 100% fine when it’s all said and done. I want you guys to keep that mentality as well because we’re living in a very difficult time. 2020 has been a rotten year, and I hope you stay strong because tough times call for tough people. I’m going to let you know I’m also planning on being on AEW Dynamite this week. I plan on being there, and I hope while I’m on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, you are able to kind of get away and escape from the world. And hope I can put a smile on your face and entertain you.”
